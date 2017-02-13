Fierce competition brings increasing accolades

Global Finance ticks 11 Awards in 2016

In a crowded market of financial advisors, brokers and agents, staying ahead is a challenge, often daunting or intimidating but those who have the grit, team spirit and the ability to meet individual needs have indelibly itched their names on the registers of prime providers and rating agencies.

More importantly, they are etched in the hearts and minds of people.

Company of Superlatives

Every which way you consider, Global Finance is a superlative company, enhancing the confidence of its growing list of customers.

Here are a few: 1. The largest Financial Advisor, with a record $4 billion of mortgage loans arranged for customers in New Zealand (mostly residential and people of Indian origin) since its inception almost 18 years ago 2. The largest Insurance broker, having written through major insurance companies more than $3 billion in premium 3. The largest company with more than 4000 customers on its service list and 4. The Best Company with more than 35 Awards and accolades given by the country’s largest banks, multinational consultancy and accounting firms and hundreds of ‘Thank You’ notes given by customers.

Awards Galore

It makes this writer proud that it all began at the Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards 2009 at which Global Finance Managing Director Ajay Kumar won the Business Excellence in Marketing Awards. Since that second year of our Awards Programme, he and his company have won awards in several categories, including the ‘Supreme Business Award’ in 2010.

Unique Achievement

Global Finance created history in 2016 by scooping 11 awards, which accounts for one award every working month of the year and the range of organisations that have recognised this company for its quality of products, services and volume of business is a matter of pride and gratification.

Mr Kumar believes that these Awards belong to his highly motivated and professional team but the latter attribute them to customers whose level of satisfaction and constant referrals have been instruments of success.

“We are nothing without our customers, who are happy and believe that they gained by our service. Without them and the media, we are nothing,” he says from time to time, reminding himself of the initial years of struggle when his team was no more than two and his media supporters the same – Radio Tarana and Indian Newslink. That relationship has been growing with nationwide attention.

Professional Advisers Association commenced the winning trail for Global Finance in 2016 by presenting its prestigious ‘Mortgage Adviser of Year 2016 Award.’ A leading association of financial advisers in New Zealand, it instituted the PAA awards to recognise its members who demonstrate the founding values of the Association, namely client advocacy, diligence in their work, compliance with relevant regulations and professional development.

The Deloitte Fast50 Award 2016 was the crowning glory last year. The world’s leading consultancy and audit firm rated Global Finance as the ‘Fastest Growing Mature Business in Auckland and Upper North Island.’

Westpac Auckland Business Awards honoured the Company with the ‘Excellence in Marketing Award 2016,’ organised by the Auckland Chambers of Commerce and the Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED). Global Finance was commended for use of technology, online marketing and effective customer engagement. The Company was a finalist in several categories at the Awards ceremony.

Two Awards from ANZ including ‘Mortgage Adviser of the Year 2016’ and ‘Platinum Business Partner of the Year 2016’ (for arranging more than $ 200 million

in a year). While Global Finance has been a consistent winner at ANZ for the past five consecutive years, these have ranged from ‘Mortgage Adviser of the Year, Platinum Business Partner, Valued Business Partner of the Year, Strategic Partnership Award and Business & Commercial Adviser of Year 2013.

ASB Bank has honoured Global Finance as the ‘Number One Broker for New Money Advanced Award’ from 2013.

Mr Kumar was named Best Financial Advisor (Mortgage) and Best Financial Advisor (Insurance) at the Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards 2016. These Awards were sponsored by AIA (Insurance) New Zealand.

AIA (Insurance) New Zealand has been recognizing Global Finance as its largest Life and Personal Risk Insurance Adviser for the past eight years.

The Secret Formula

Quality customer service apart, transparency and the ‘Secret Formula’ that enables people to repay their mortgage loans sooner than later, saving in the process substantial money in interest rates have been the ingredients of the impressive performance of Global Finance.

The Secret Formula has of course remained a unique feature of this Company. It has been proved to work each time it was challenged by stakeholders.

It was perhaps 25 years of banking experience that Mr Kumar brought with him to New Zealand when he migrated from his native India or his innovative spirit or his business acumen or all of them but a quick read through his website and Facebook pages would reveal how this Secret has worked.

Customers testify

Says a customer, known only as Stanley, “Global Finance was instrumental in reducing my mortgage from 30 years to just nine years. I can, without any hesitation, affirm that Ajay and his team are the best in the job in Auckland.

Daniel Chalbi wrote on his Facebook Page: “My experience with Global Finance has been great. In the past 12 years, this Company helped finish my mortgage and now I am able to invest more with them.”

Solomua Levao said, “Thank You, God for our new house and I would like to shout a big ‘Thank You’ to Global Finance team for helping to buy a house. I recommend anyone who needs help to contact Global Finance or me personally. I have been with this Company for ten years and I have been able to buy three houses.”

$1 billion every year

Mr Kumar said that his Company is now arranging mortgages at a rate of about $1 billion every year.

“We have expanded our team of experienced and well qualified professionals to provide the best service to clients. We have taken several steps to constantly improve the quality of service and offer innovative products. Our state-of-the-art technology helps us to maintain extensive records, portfolios of customers and market information to keep ahead,” he said.

Global Finance is today a dynamic organisation, on the threshold of change. As a part of facilitating the evolution without compromising its principles and objectives, Mr Kumar established an Advisory Board of industry leaders and experts in May 2016.

Success comes to those who try and pursue their goals and objectives with persistence and perseverance, taking along a team that is treated with respect and fortitude. Awards and Citations always follow them.

As it has time and again been proved by Global Finance in Auckland.

