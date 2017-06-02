Financial Advisers Disciplinary Committee appointment

Jacqui Dean

Wellington, June 2, 2017

Tracey Berry has been reappointed as a member of the Financial Advisers Disciplinary Committee for a term of five years.

Expertise and experience

Ms Berry was appointed to the Disciplinary Committee in December 2010.

She brings to the role more than 20 years of experience in financial services, specialising in wealth management, regulatory affairs, compliance and distribution.

I am pleased to be able to reappoint someone of Ms Berry’s calibre to this committee.

The Committee conducts disciplinary proceedings, referred by the Financial Markets Authority, arising out of complaints regarding authorised financial advisers.

Other members of the committee are: Hon Sir Bruce Robertson (Chair), Geoff Clews, Simon Hassan, Peter Houghton and David Macdonald.

Background

The Financial Advisers Disciplinary Committee was established under section 103 of the Financial Advisers Act 2008.

The Committee has four to six members, and must include at least one member who works or has worked in the financial adviser industry, at least one member who is independent of the financial advisers industry, and at least one member who is a lawyer with no less than seven years’ legal experience.

Jacqui Dean is Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister of New Zealand.

