Food Festival for new Community Centre

Auckland, Sunday, February 19, 2017

The irresistible cuisine of India will combine with that of New Zealand and Samoa at a Food Festival being organised by the Syro Malabar Catholic Mission.

The event, in aid of a Children & Youth Development Community Centre based in Auckland, will be held at the Malaeola Samoan Convention Centre in the South Auckland suburb of Mangere on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 11 am to 7 pm.

Syro Malabar Catholic Mission Public Relations Officer Raji Chacko Anithottathil said that the Second Annual Festival draws upon the success of the Food Fest held last year (Indian Newslink, March 15, 2016), which attracted more than 4000 people from various communities.

Family Event

“The passion for food and fun is universal and hence this is an opportunity that families and friends to get together and enjoy a weekend in the midst of friendly communities. As well as food, there would be an entertainment programme comprising music, dance, and other items performed by different ethnic groups highlighting our multicultural outlook,” he said.

Children would have their own amusement including Bouncing Castle, Joy Ride and competitions.

“We expect more than 5000 people to attend the Food Festival from Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua and Whangarei. We are serious about establishing our Community Centre and such events will help in raising the requisite funds. We look forward to the support of all communities,” Mr Chacko said.

Further information can be obtained from Raji Chacko Anithottathil on (09) 6240829; (09) 6204690; Mobile: 021-02405015.

Photo Caption:

Fun and games at Syro Malabar Catholic Mission Food Festival 2016

