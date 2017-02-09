Football Fundraiser in Auckland

Auckland, February 9, 2017
Fencibles United AFC in Auckland is supporting a Football game tomorrow (Friday, February 10) being held in memory of Mekellan Naidoo.
Fencibles U17 boys will play against Men’s 1st/Reserves at William Green, Highland Park at 730 pm. Refreshments would be available at the venue.
Mekellan was a Year 13 student at Botany Downs Secondary College and was the
Fencibles United AFC U17 Metro Captain during the last season.
Entry to the Match would be by a gold coin and all monies raised will be given to
Shirley, Rodney and Lendal Naidoo.
-With Reporting by Viraf Todywalla
*
Photo Caption:
Mekellan Naidoo