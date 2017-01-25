Former cop faces criminal charges

Sourced Content

Auckland, Wednesday, January 25, 2017

The Police have charged a man with multiple counts of illegally checking people’s personal information while he was a police officer.

The 34-year-old man appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning, and faces 21 charges of accessing a computer system for a dishonest purpose.

Police said that the charges related to the unauthorised access of personal information.

Auckland acting district commander Inspector Jill Rogers said that the charges were the result of a long-running investigation into the alleged inappropriate conduct of the man, during his time as a police officer.

The man has interim name suppression and no longer works for police.

The Police said that it was not believed any other staff members were involved.

No further details were available as the case was now before the courts, but Ms Rogers said the “integrity, professionalism and conduct of our staff is a key priority for NZ police.”

The accused man will reappear in the Auckland District court on February 15, 2017.

