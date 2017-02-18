Former ‘Sexiest Man’ likely envoy to New Zealand

Radio New Zealand

A former US Senator who once posed nude for an America’s Sexiest Man magazine centrefold is reportedly being considered as the next US Ambassador to New Zealand.

Scott Brown, the former Massachusetts Senator, is believed to be in line for the Wellington-based job, according to the Boston Globe.

Mr Brown, a lawyer who served in the Judge Advocate Generals Corps, would have to undergo extensive vetting and be confirmed by the Senate before being appointed.

He would replace former Major League Baseballer Mark Gilbert who served as ambassador between 2015 and January, when former president Barack Obama left office.

Four sources reportedly told the Globe he was being considered for the job, though some warned he could also be chosen for another destination.

Further speculation

There had earlier been speculation Mr Brown could have been new US President Donald Trump’s pick for Veterans Affairs secretary.

The 58-year-old served as Massachusetts Senator between 2010 and 2013, when he was succeeded by Elizabeth Warren.

Previously, as a state senator, he was criticised for his endorsement of enhanced interrogation techniques including waterboarding for questioning terror suspects.

In 1982 Mr Brown, then a 22-year-old law student, won Cosmopolitan magazine’s America’s Sexiest Man competition and stripped down for a centrefold photo shoot.

It’s not clear if Mr Brown has any ties to New Zealand.

In a 2015 interview with GQ magazine he revealed “I’ve always wanted to go to New Zealand…” to enjoy cycling and food.

Photo Caption:

Former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown

Picture Courtesy: Wikipedia

