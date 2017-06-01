Four-day Festival to mark Ram Mandir Anniversary

Venkat Raman

Auckland, June 1, 2017

Shri Ram Mandir Complex, incorporating a Community Centre at 11 Brick Street in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson is a magnificent place of worship.

Shri Ram Mandir Charitable Trust, which owns and manages the Temple, is organising a four-day ‘Paath Uthsav,’ to commemorate its second anniversary next week..

Programme Coordinator Jitendra Shyam said that the Programme, which commences on Wednesday, June 7 and concludes on Saturday, June 10, 2017 will include daily Poojas and Performances.

“We have planned several passion-packed cultural activities to engage the audience and to promote understanding and appreciation of our culture. Nightly cultural programmes will be held from 730 pm to 9 pm,” he said.

Mr Shyam appealed to the members of the community to come together and contribute to the unique cultural heritage of India and celebrate the completion of two years of Ram Mandir.

Following is the Paath Uthsav Mahayagna Programme:

Wednesday June 7, 2017: 12pm to 2pm Ganga & Gau Pooja at Henderson Valley Road; 3pm to 5pm Deh Shudhi, Das Vidhi Snaan and Yagna; 630pm to 7pm Shobha Yatra (Kalash Yatra); 730pm to 9pm Cultural Programme.

Thursday June 8, 2017: 3pm to 6pm Ganesh and Devi Yagna; 730pm to 9pm Cultural Programme.

Friday June 9, 2017: 3pm to 6pm Rudra Yagna; 730pm to 9pm Cultural Programme

Saturday June 10, 2017: 9am to 12pm Vishnu Yagna with Purusha Sukta; 12pm to 2pm Phalhaar Lunch; 2pm to 5pm Vishnu Yagna continues; 730pm to 9pm Cultural Programme

Sunday June 11, 2017: 830am to 9am Prataha Pooja; 9am to 11am Abhisekh and Snapan of all Deities; 11am to 1145am Shikhar Pooja and Dhwaja Arohan; 1145am to 1230pm Purnahuti Yagna; 1230pm to 1pm Aarti, Visarjan and Shanti Paath

Piety gets exalted

The Main Deity, a Four-feet statue of Lord Rama, along with His Consort Sitalakshmi occupy the centre of the Mandir.

As well as the Shiva Lingam, the Temple is the residence for Lord Shiva, Goddess of Power and Valour Parvathi and Durga, Goddess of Wealth Mahalakshmi, Goddess of Knowledge Saraswathi and Lord Krishna.

Alongside the Deities, framed marble wall hangings depict the lives of Lord Vishnu, Lord Rama and Lord Krishna.

The ‘Writings on the Walls’ in particular, not only delight the human eye but also narrate excerpts from ‘Ramayan,’ and ‘Mahabharat,’ two great epics of India.

Hanuman Mandir, set in a special Red-Stone, is another highlight of their sculptural rhapsody.

As well as the Deities, marble, stones and a number of other items have been imported from Rajasthan.

Indian Craft

Guilds of masons and stone carvers have existed in India since 7th century BC, handing down their skills as family lore from father to son. This practice is prevalent in some parts of the country even today.

India has a rich tradition of stonework, evident in Temples in Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), Konark (Odisha), Martand (Kashmir) and Ellora (Maharashtra), which have richly carved sculptures.

Large temple complexes of Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), Dilwara (Rajasthan) and Tirupathi (Andhra Pradesh) are marvels in stone, reflecting a high degree of sophistication reached by craftsmen engaged in stone craft.

Rajasthan has the best marble and sandstone quarries in India. The marble quarry of Makrana has contributed to the making of Taj Mahal at Agra. Marble from this region has also been used in Jain temples at Mt Abu.

Photo Caption:

The Main Deity of Lord Rama with Goddess Sitalakshmi and Lakshman. On the right is Lord Vishnu and Goddess Mahalakshmi’ on the left is Lord Krishan with his Consort Rukmani.

