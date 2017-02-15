Free dance classes for seniors in Auckland

Edited Content

Auckland, February 15, 2017

The New Zealand Dance Company (NZDC) will conduct a weekly dance programme for seniors, commencing next week.

Called, ‘Feisty Feet-Fun Dance Classes for Seniors,’ the programme will be held on Wednesdays from February 22 to August 16, 2017 at Subud Hall, 19 Formby Road in Pt Chevalier between 10 am and 11 am and at the Blockhouse Bay Senior Citizens Hall, 524 Blockhouse Bay Road in Blockhouse Bay between 1 pm and 2 pm.

The cost is $10 per class or $85 for ten classes.

Bookings can be made over Mobile (027-474 5003), email (nzdc.org.nz/feisty-feet or yep@nzdc.org.nz) or in person at the two venues before the start of classes each Wednesday.

No experience is necessary to join the classes.

A notification said that the success of the pilot programme held last year encouraged the NADC to organise the forthcoming classes.

Participants return

NZDC Seniors Dance Teacher Kerry-Ann Stanton said that many previous participants had expressed to desire to join the classes again this year.

A Pt Chevalier resident said, “The main thing I experienced through ‘Feisty Feet’ is appreciation that this opportunity has come into my life at the age of 73” says one Pt. Chevalier resident.”

“The sense of community and group support were fantastic. Kerry-Ann’s sensitive handling of us chatting ladies was a boon and her inclusive style made everyone feel welcome,” another participant said.

Strong commitment

NZDC Artistic Director Shona McCullagh who assisted the participants in an end-of-year performance on Remembrance Sunday at the Auckland War Memorial Museum in 2016, said that the Company has a strong commitment to sharing the benefits of dance with both community as well as the profession.

“We are interested in bringing men and women of different cultures together in these classes and exploring the positive benefits of dance being a universal language,” she said.

Kerry-Ann said that she I like to bring the joys of movement to people in their older age.

“Dance has been shown to have a positive influence on people, such as a reduced risk of dementia, reduced stress and depression, providing increased energy and serotonin. These classes are fun, inclusive of all cultures and are a great way to make new friends,” she said.

Photo Caption:

A dance session in progress (supplied)

