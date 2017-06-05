Free Seminar on Social Justice Theology in Hamilton

Hamilton, June 5, 2017

The Waikato Interfaith Council has announced that a Seminar on ‘Social Justice Theology’ will he held on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 830 pm to 1 pm at the Anglican Action Te Ara Hou Village located at 100 Morrinsville Road, Hillcrest, Hamilton.

A notification issued by the Council said that the one-day event is being organised jointly with Anglican Action Centre for Social Justice, Religious Diversity Centre and the University of Waikato Islamic Studies Group.

Religious unity

“While different religious and secular traditions hold unique and distinct doctrines, they also share some very powerful values. Social justice is one such value that can bring together people of all faiths and no faith to join forces and make the world a more just and humane place for this generation and generations to come,” the notification said.

The Seminar will provide a platform for experts from different religious backgrounds to discuss the social teachings of varied faiths, with the possibility of joining forces for joint action in promoting social justice both locally and globally.

This seminar is free and open to the public.

Prior registration is not required although an RSVP would be appreciated for catering purposes. Morning Tea is being provided by Anglican Action. Times listed are approximate.

Further information can be obtained from Dr Mortaza Shams.

Email: mortaza

