French Tourist missing

Tasman, Friday, January 13, 2017

The Police have appealed for sightings of a French tourist who has been reported missing by his family in France.

Eddy Paluch, 32, arrived in New Zealand on December 28, 2016 and was expected back at work in France on January 12, 2017.

In his most recent communication with his family on January 6, 2017, Mr Paluch said that he had an ankle injury but wanted to continue his journey, and was on his way to the coast to see the dolphins and maybe do another trek.

Mr Paluch’s last known location was the Abel Tasman National Park.

He is reported to be very fit. He is experienced in tramping in difficult conditions and usually travels alone.

Search and Rescue have checked huts on the Abel Tasman National Park and found no sign of Mr Paluch.

Mr Paluch is believed to have rented a car while in New Zealand, and the Police are currently contacting rental car companies to make enquiries.

Police are also talking to water taxi operators in Abel Tasman National Park area.

If anyone has seen Mr Paluch, or believes they have information which might help Police locate him, please contact your nearest Police station.

Source: New Zealand Police Press Release

Photo Caption: Eddy Paluch (Supplied)

