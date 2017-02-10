Funding to support LGBTI young people

Nikki Kaye

Wellington Saturday, February 11, 2107

InsideOUT Koaro and RainbowYOUTH will receive funding totalling $50,000 to expand the great work they are doing to support LGBTI young people.

InsideOUT Koaro will receive $30,000 over three years to help it deliver leadership workshops, while RainbowYOUTH will receive $20,000 this year to strengthen the support services it provides.

Growing leaders

The InsideOUT Koaro funding will help grow 120 young leaders, who can in turn support and mentor other LGBTI young people.

A national organisation working to make New Zealand a safer place for all young people of diverse genders and sexualities, InsideOUT Koaro was founded by outstanding young Wellingtonian Tabby Beasley.

Tabby is passionate about advocating for the LGBTI community, and was the first New Zealander to receive the Queen’s Young Leader Award, presented by the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2015.

The RainbowYOUTH funding will enable the organisation to deliver more services nationwide, including strengthening local LGBTI groups through the provision of training, mentoring and educational resources.

Iacknowledge Duncan Matthews, Executive Director of RainbowYOUTH, for his huge commitment to improving the wellbeing of LGBTI young people.

RainbowYOUTH began in Auckland but has since expanded its reach right across New Zealand.

Building on support

The funding announced today builds on previous support provided, including $15,000 to InsideOUT Koaro in 2015-2016 and $150,000 over three years to RainbowYOUTH, announced in 2015.

It is crucial that we support LGBTI young people to feel secure and included.

We have come a long way in New Zealand in terms of embracing diversity.

However, LGBTI young people are still more likely than other young people to attempt suicide or self-harm, so there’s still more work to do.

Developed services

When I became Minister for Youth, there was little in the way of infrastructure to support LGBTI young people.

Over the last few years, the government has invested over $500,000 to help develop a range of services, from advocacy and education to mentoring and leadership.

We now have a range of trusted partners, including InsideOUT and RainbowYOUTH, who are leading the delivery of services, and we’re also helping smaller local groups provide essential support within their communities.

It is fitting to announce this continued support for the LGBTI community during the Auckland Pride Festival, which is about celebrating diversity, open-mindedness and acceptance.

Nikki Kaye is Youth Minister of New Zealand

