Headlines
Home
Home

General Election 2017 Schedule

Posted by
Date:
in: Home
Leave a comment
0 Views

Wednesday 1 February Prime Minister announces dates for 2017 general election
Friday 23 June Regulated period for election advertising expenses begins
Monday 26 June Launch of enrolment campaign
Tuesday 22 August Dissolution of Parliament
Wednesday 23 August Writ Day

Governor General issues formal direction to the Electoral Commission to hold the election.
Wednesday 6 September Overseas Voting starts
Monday 11 September Advance Voting starts
Friday 22 September Advance Voting ends

Last day to enrol for the election.
Friday 22 September

Midnight

 Regulated period ends

All election advertising must end and election signs must be taken down
Saturday 23 September Election Day

Polling places open from 9 am to 7 pm

Election Night

Preliminary results released progressively from 7 pm www.electionresults.govt.nz.

 
Saturday 7 October Official results for general election declared

(including special declaration votes)

 

 

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply