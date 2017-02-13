General Election 2017 Schedule

|Wednesday 1 February
|Prime Minister announces dates for 2017 general election
|Friday 23 June
|Regulated period for election advertising expenses begins
|Monday 26 June
|Launch of enrolment campaign
|Tuesday 22 August
|Dissolution of Parliament
|Wednesday 23 August
|Writ Day
Governor General issues formal direction to the Electoral Commission to hold the election.
|Wednesday 6 September
|Overseas Voting starts
|Monday 11 September
|Advance Voting starts
|Friday 22 September
|Advance Voting ends
Last day to enrol for the election.
|Friday 22 September
Midnight
|Regulated period ends
All election advertising must end and election signs must be taken down
|Saturday 23 September
|Election Day
Polling places open from 9 am to 7 pm
Election Night
Preliminary results released progressively from 7 pm www.electionresults.govt.nz.
|Saturday 7 October
|Official results for general election declared
(including special declaration votes)