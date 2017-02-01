General Election on September 23

Sourced Content

Wellington, Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Prime Minister Bill English has announced that the next General Election will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017.

“As we have done in previous election years, I am announcing the election date early as I believe it’s important to provide the country with some certainty and that it’s in everyone’s best interest to have plenty of notice,” he said.

National will be campaigning on its strong record in Government and will go into the election with a positive and ambitious programme that will back New Zealanders to succeed. I am proud of what we are achieving for New Zealanders,” he said.

Robust growth

Our economy continues to grow and diversify, more children are staying at school longer and getting better qualifications, more people are getting faster and more efficient healthcare, we are investing at record levels in key infrastructure projects like schools, roads and ultra-fast broadband and we are supporting our most vulnerable by increasing benefit rates and investing in programmes to support them into work.

New Zealand is well placed compared to many other countries. That is down to the hard work of households and businesses across the country, backed by the National-led Government’s clear and successful plan for our future.

“The challenge for our country now is to sustain that growth and build on it to deliver more again for all New Zealanders.”

Mr English has contacted the Governor-General to advise her of the election date.

The Government’s intention is that the House will rise on Thursday, August 17, 2017 and Parliament will be dissolved on August 22, 2017.

Writ day will follow on August 23, 2017, and nominations will close at noon on August 29, 2017. The last day for the return of the writ will be October 12, 2017.

From the Electoral Commission

Wellington, February 1, 2017

Wednesday 1 February Prime Minister announces dates for 2017 general election Friday 23 June Regulated period for election advertising expenses begins Monday 26 June Launch of enrolment campaign Tuesday 22 August Dissolution of Parliament Wednesday 23 August Writ Day Governor General issues formal direction to the Electoral Commission to hold the election. Wednesday 6 September Overseas Voting starts Monday 11 September Advance Voting starts Friday 22 September Advance Voting ends Last day to enrol for the election. Friday 22 September Midnight Regulated period ends All election advertising must end and election signs must be taken down Saturday 23 September Election Day Polling places open from 9 am to 7 pm Election Night Preliminary results released progressively from 7 pm www.electionresults.govt.nz. Saturday 7 October Official results for general election declared (including special declaration votes)

