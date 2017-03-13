Get ready for a cultural spectacle of Uttarakhand

Ratna Venkat

When one thinks of ‘Unity in Diversity,’ the first country that comes to mind is India.

Home to more than 1.2 billion people, it is not just a nation of diverse cultures and languages, but also of people of varied ethnicities and races.

It is therefore true when one says that the whole world can be found within the borders of India.

Baduli 2017

From India’s 29 states, New Zealanders will get an opportunity to witness one of them in detail; the North Indian state of Uttarakhand, and the display of its unique culture.

‘Baduli 2017,’ a music programme organised by Uttarakhand Association of New Zealand (UANZ) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 16 from 1030 am at Avondale College, located at 51 Victor Street in Avondale.

Tickets to the event are $30 per person while children under five years old would have free entry.

Besides the popular instruments of Tabla, Dholak, Bansuri (Indian Flute), Guitar, Keyboard, Octopad and Harmonium being played in this year’s musical ensemble, some of Uttarakhand’s indigenous instruments will also be shown and played to the public. These include Dhol Damau and Hudka (types of drums) and Morchang (Jaw Harp).

Home and Away

Known for its pristine natural beauty, Uttarakhand is also dubbed as ‘Dev Bhoomi,’ which means the ‘Abode of the Gods,’ due to a large number of Hindu temples and pilgrimage centres located throughout the state.

‘Baduli’ is a Hindi term used in traditional Uttarakhand folklore which denotes ‘hiccup.’ It is said that when a loved one or relative remembers another from a distance, then the recipient experiences ‘Baduli,’ manifested in the form of hiccups.

The title of the forthcoming programme is certainly appropriate for New Zealanders of Uttarakhandi descent, many of who emigrated young from their home state and have not since returned.

Parents too can look forward to take their New Zealand-born and raised children to this event where they will witness and experience a slice of their ancestral land.

About UANZ

Established in 2013, Uttarakhand Association of New Zealand is an Auckland-based not-for-profit cultural organisation aimed at preserving and promoting the cultural identity of the Uttarakhand state by organising various events and activities all year round.

From its humble beginnings by a group of Uttarakhandis living in New Zealand, the Association has become a registered body governed by an executive committee under its Constitution and Rules.

The objectives of the Association have remained the same – to create awareness among its members of issues in Uttarakhand, build a sense of community amongst its members, and inspire the younger generation for them to remember and pass on their traditional values and heritage.

UANZ is proud to be associated with Starship Foundation and has shown its support by presenting a cheque earlier this year.

Membership at UANZ is open to all who are passionate about Uttarakhandi culture and heritage. People interested in joining can visit the website, http://uanz.org.nz/register/ and fill out the membership form online.

Information about the musicians of ‘Baduli 2017’ will appear in our April 1, 2017 issue.

What: ‘Baduli 2017’ Who: Uttarakhand Association of New Zealand (UANZ) When: Sunday, April 16, 2017 from 1030 am onwards Where: Avondale College 51 Victor Street, Avondale, Auckland 1026 Tickets: $30 per person; Children under 5 years are Free Contact: Kaman Singh Topwal, Mobile: 021-1263586 Harpal Singh Makhloga, Mobile: 021-2984300

