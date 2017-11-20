Goans explore family dynamics in their Gurabo

Auckland, November 20, 2017

‘Tiatr’ lovers in Auckland had a rare treat as the Auckland Konkani actors staged ‘Gurabo’ at Freeman’s Bay Community Hall on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Tiatr is a type of musical theatre popular in the State of Goa, located on the West Coast of India.

Goans are an enterprising community, working in peace and harmony not only in their home State but also in Mumbai Middle East, United Kingdom. Australia, New Zealand – in fact in many parts of the world.

Their theatre is mainly in the Roman Konkani dialects and include a healthy dose of music, dancing and singing.

‘Gurabo’ is the Eleventh Konkani Drama in Auckland, written and directed by Paul ‘Souza, a talented director, producer and actor.

The underlying message of ‘Gurabo’ was about making time for important things in life such as family, relationships and love.

Often, in today’s fast-paced world, we forfeit time with our loved ones, chasing money or getting side-tracked with our busy careers.

The Tiatr drove home this message strongly and emphatically.

The focus of the play was to encourage and inspire the youth of our community to engage and appreciate their native language and support to conserve and keep it alive in New Zealand.

Striking the balance

‘Gurabo,’ meaning household, explored the importance of family dynamics in our lives and how it is crucial to strike a balance between work and family.

The story revolves around a New Zealand-based Goan migrant family. A core team of 13 artistes rehearsed for five months to present this powerful and heart-rending play.

The family is made up of grandparents, Valerine (Iva) Freddy (Francis), their son Terry (Sylvester), his wife Cathy (Carmen) and their daughter Kristina (Rebecca).

It also featured Jenny (Nita), Michael (Mario), Stephen (Paul), Balchao (Agnelo) and Sorpotel (Issidore)

Terry is a workaholic, while his boss Jenny is obsessed with money, success and power. Hungry for the Managing Director’s post, Terry fails to show his love and concern for his wife Cathy and his daughter Kristina. As a couple, they forget their primary responsibility towards their daughter, who is nurtured by her grandparents.

Kristina battles with her career choices, as her mother wants her to be a doctor, while her father wants her to be an engineer.

Relationship intricacies

Meanwhile, Valerine and Freddy are trying to pick up the pieces and extend their support to keep the family together.

Stephen, who is Freddy’s friend’s son, tries to save the marriage of Terry and Cathy at the request of Freddy and Valerine. He has a long history with Jenny.

Jenny and her step brother Michael also have a strained relationship as he leaves her when she was a child. This makes her bitter towards him.

Agnelo’s opening song and Clifton’s song both had a very important message on the values that strengthen the bonds of a family.

Intertwined were little snippets of local Konkani comedy dominated by the stupefying village idiot. The comedy was written by Goan Comedian Diego and performed by Arca (as Shanti), Diego (as Bhudivont) and Agnelo (as Bhachao).

All the three had the crowd wild with laughter.

Meaning Message

‘Gurabo’ had a vital message with a great meaningful effect to the Konkani-speaking community. It was about striving to keep a work-life balance in a family and to spend quality time with your family members which in turn helps to strengthen family bonds.

Worthy of mention was the delectable cuisine prepared by Thereza compromising Choris Pav, Pork Sorpotel and Chicken Xacuti providing the Goan food experience.

If you missed this Tiatr, do not worry, it will be back bigger and better next year.

