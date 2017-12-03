GOPIO marks ten years of Service in Oceania

Venkat Raman

Auckland, December 3, 2017

Members of the various chapters of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) marked ten years of their operations and service at a regional conference held in Gold Coast, Australia on November 26, 2017.

Chaired by Suman Kapoor, International Coordinator for the Oceania region of GOPIO, the Conference was attended by delegates from Sydney, Melbourne, Queensland, Gold Coast and New Zealand.

Main Participants

Among the principal participants were Conference Secretary Dr Sonia Singh (Melbourne), Conference Convenor Shyam Das (Queensland), Conference Coordinator Harjit Singh (New Zealand) and Host Organiser Pushpinder Oberoi (Gold Coast).

Following the lighting of the traditional lamp and ‘Vandana’ (Welcome) Dance by New Zealand based international classical and fusion dancer Ratna Venkat, the Conference discussed issues of common interest, the Mission, Vision and Progress of GOPIO in the Oceania region over the next five years and the need to work closely with various chapters.

Among those who participated in the discussions were Adam Zimmerman, Professor Balkar Singh Kang, Harjit Singh, Harmohan Singh Walia, Jagdish Lodhia, Mannu Kala, Pradeep Kapoor, Pushpinder Oberoi, Raveen Bhairo, Shyam Das, Suman Kapoor, Usha Chandra, Vanita Khushal and Vikas Sinha.

Dr Sonia Sing was the Moderator.

Chapter Reports were presented by Professor Balkar Singh Kang (President GOPIO Sydney North West) Vanita Khushal (President GOPIO Queensland) Pradeep Kapoor and Suman Kapoor (Past and Present GOPIO Waikato, New Zealand) Harjit Singh (GOPIO Botany, Auckland).

Goodwill Messages

Ms Kapoor said that goodwill messages, received from many dignitaries were read at the meeting. They included Federal Shadow Ministers Michelle Rowland (Communications), Ms Jodi McKay (Transport, Roads, Maritime and Freight), Peter Primrose (Local Government) and Julia Finn (Member of Parliament).

Strategies for the future

“GOPIO Chapters in the Oceania region are keen to develop strategies to make this world body more effective and relevant to keep in line with the evolving trends and increasing Indian population. Fiji is now an important entity in GOPIO Oceania region. Ratna Venkat presented Kathak and Fusion dance items,” Ms Kapoor said.

Earlier, she held a Pre-Conference meet in Melbourne and Sydney with GOPIO Canberra Founder-President and Presidents of Chapters and other officials to discuss future projects and closer cooperation to address common issues.

-With reporting by Suman Kapoor

Photo Caption:

Delegates attending the Conference- Standing (from Left) Pushpinder Oberoi, Raveen Bhairo, Vikas Sinha, Professor Balkar Singh Kang, Harjit Singh, Adam Zimmerman, Shyam Das and Harmohan Singh Walia; Sitting (from left) Pradeep Kapoor, Vanita Khushal, Dr Sonia Singh, Suman Kapoor and Usha Chandra. Lighting the Traditional Lamp (from left) Vanita Khushal, Dr Sonia Singh, Suman Kapoor, Shyam Das, Harmohan Singh Walia, Pushpinder Oberoi and Usha Chandra (seated) Ratna Venkat welcomes Pradeep Kapoor at the Tikka Ceremony Ratna Venkat performing the ‘Ganesh Vandana’ dance

