Grand coalition sole solution for Consociational countries

There is legitimate suspicion, fear and insecurity among East Indians of the ruling APNU+AFC regime in Guyana.

Guyana’s President David Granger is a former Commander of the African-dominated Guyana Defence Force under the PNC regime (1964-1992), which is the major partner in the current APNU+AFC coalition government.

It is believed that the PNC was instrumental in the Wismar massacrein May 26, 1964. Historian Stephen Rabe (2005) of the University of Texas, reported that in the massacre, 200 persons (mainly Indians) died, 800 were injured, 200 houses were destroyed and 1800 persons were left homeless.

Sociologist Stephen Spencer at Sheffield Hallam University (UK) said, “While the police and special volunteers looked on passively, the African Guyanese engaged in an orgy of violence against the Indian community, involving rape, arson, beatings and murder.”

Rigged elections

Indians have no faith and trust in the African-dominated Government of Guyana led by a PNC former military commander. Indeed, most Indians in and out of Guyana believe that the APNU+AFC came to power through a rigged election.

Their belief is not without factual and historical basis.

‘Latin American Bureau,’ a human rights organisation, reported that the PNC “has been responsible for massively rigging every election that has occurred since the country gained independence.”

One-seat majority

Indians would have no faith in the Diaspora Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs unless it is staffed by 40% Indians appointed by the opposition PPP. Contesting the 2015 election as a single party, the PPP barely lost the fight against the united forces of the APNU+AFC alliance.

The result was a narrow victory for the APNU+AFC party with 207,201 votes (33 seats or 50.3%). The PPP followed very closely with 202,656 votes (32 seats or 49.2%- Gyana Elections Commission, 2015). PPP lost the opportunity to become the government by a margin of 4545 votes. The APNU+AFC collation government is in power by a mere one-seat majority.

Trinidad & Tobago

General elections were held in racially-divided Trinidad and Tobago on September 7, 2015. The Afro-based People’s National Movement received 52% of the votes and won 23 of the 41 seats in the House of Representatives.

The Indo-based People’s Partnership (PP) coalition led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar got 40% of the votes and won 18 seats.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, his Cabinet Ministers and Ambassadors are mainly Afro-Trinidadians and the PP Opposition consists mainly of Indo-Trinidadians.

For the Guyana’s Government’s diaspora engagement programme to succeed, theghost of the Wismar massacre has to be put to rest.

Truth & Reconciliation

This can only be done if the APNU+AFC government establishes a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) modelled after the restorative justice court in South Africa established after the abolition of apartheid.

The APNU+AFC government also must initiate action to take the surviving assailants of the Wismar Massacre to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Holland.

Guyana’s State polices and programmers can work only if the APNU+AFC government shares power.In his book, ‘Ethno-Politics and Power Sharing in Guyana(2011), David Hinds said, “Ethnic groups living side by side have always been suspicious of one another. That suspicion turns to fear and insecurity when the issue of who controls power – decision-making (political) and resource allocation (economic) – invariably arises.”

Ethnic window-dressing

Mr Hinds added: “In other words, groups fear domination by the other and act out that fear through choices they make both at the community and national levels…. What compounds this fear is that both groups have had a taste of domination by the other.”

Attempts by the APNU+AFC government to entice Indian figures to give the semblance of ethnic equality is an exercise in futility.

The faces of Moses Nagamootoo, Khemraj Ramjattan, Rupert Roopnaraine, Amna Ally and Ronald Bulkan are used as ethnic window-dressing.

In Guyana, Mr Hinds said, “Such leaders bring little tangible benefits to the party as they are often ridiculed by their own group as traitors. They are often forced to either endorse ethnic attacks on their group or remain silent.”

Power-sharing inevitable

Mr Hinds observed that parties accept the solution of power-sharing when they are in opposition, but reject it when in power.

Power sharing with the Opposition is the only solution for development in racially-divided Guyana and Trinidad.

The concept of consociational democracy was developed in 1968 by the political scientist Arend Lijphart from the Netherlands. The political system is intended to reconcile societal divisions along ethnic and religious lines. In consociational states, all groups, including political minorities, are equitably represented in the political and economic arena.

Dr Kumar Mahabir is a Cultural Anthropologist Assistant Professor at the University of Trinidad and Tobago and Chairman, Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre Co Ltd. The above was an excerpt of a research paper that he presented recently at the First Diaspora Engagement Conference in Guyana organised by The University of Guyana.

