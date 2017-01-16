Greens attack hike in transport cost

Sourced Content

Auckland, Monday, January 16, 2017

The cost of public transport in Auckland is going up for half of those who use it, and the Green Party is blaming the government policy, saying it is ‘arbitrary.’

Those paying cash and taking shorter trips on buses and trains will be hit the hardest, as Auckland tries to meet a government requirement for fares to cover half the cost of services.

Farebox Recovery

Aucklanders had met the so-called ‘Farebox recovery’ target, but a move last year by the city’s transport agency to cut many fares has not delivered the expected rise in patronage.

Last year’s changes lowered the overall cost of public transport use by 7%, but patronage rose by only 4.6% since July.

Auckland Transport said the recovery ratio had fallen from 50 to 46.3%.

“It was clear that the fare recovery would fall and it fell by a touch more than we expected, and that’s mainly due to some changes in behaviour as well, Group Manager (Development) Colin Homan said.

From January 29, the fare rises include 5% or $10 boost to monthly passes, and 5% increase for 1 and 2 zone fares for AT HOP electronic card users.

Auckland Transport said that 90% of commuters are now using AT HOP cards, softening the impact of fare rises.

The agency said that it could take two years to get back to the government’s 50% fare recovery target, depending on patronage growth and the cost of services.

The Green Party said that the Farebox recovery policy brought in by the National government was very arbitrary, and the goal should be to have affordable public transport.

“Whatever it takes to maximise patronage and get the best in terms of people using buses and trains,” said the Party’s transport spokesperson Julie Ann Genter.

“There should be flexibility, and some sort of stability in fares so people know what to expect and not have fares jumping around all the time,” she said.

Auckland Transport said that 49% of the passengers were using buses and trains for 1 and 2 zone trips, where most of the increases apply, while 7% taking longer trips would pay less.

