Guidelines for Electric Car charges

Simon Bridges

The publication of guidance on public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) is timely as New Zealand’s fleet reaches more than 2500, exceeding all targets.

The guidance will support public charging infrastructure by providing clear recommendations for both investors and those enabling the development of charging station sites, such as local authorities.

Important step

This guidance is an important step towards developing a safe and consistent nationwide charging network that EV drivers on which drivers can depend.

It not only marks an important milestone in the Government’s EV programme, but will help reassure drivers that EVs are the way of the future and here to stay.

While we expect most charging will continue to take place at home or the workplace, reliable public charging infrastructure is crucial to provide drivers with the confidence to make longer trips. It can also influence the decision to buy one.

The Transport Agency worked closely with local and central government and industry to identify recommendations that will best meet the long-term needs of EV drivers.

Emerging technology

Central to the recommendations was ensuring they took into account emerging fast-charge technology and overseas market shifts, learning from the failures and successes of other countries.

This guidance supports the development and roll-out of public charging infrastructure and is part the government-industry programme to help reach 64,000 EVs in New Zealand by the end of 2021.

The guidance and information about the programme of work can be found at www.nzta.govt.nz/ev and www.electricvehicles.govt.nz

Simon Bridges is Minister of Transport.

