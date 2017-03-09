Handbook to break free from family violence

Supplied Content

Auckland, March 9, 2017

Shakti Youth Unit is celebrating International Women’s Day this year by launching the ‘Break Free’ handbook for migrant and refugee youth experiencing family violence.

The handbook will be launched at an event hosted by Shakti and partner organisations on March 10 at Mt Albert War Memorial Hall in Auckland.

The ‘Break Free’ resource provides practical information on topics such as housing, jobs, study, relationships and immigration to help migrant and refugee youth navigate through the challenges in life after breaking free from family violence.

Cultural examples

The handbook covers culturally specific examples of unacceptable behaviour and practices so that youth can recognise the signs of an abusive relationship.

It also includes personal anecdotes and supportive messages shared by migrant and refugee youth.

Project Coordinator Mengzhu Fu said that there is a clear lack of support and culturally specific resources for migrant and refugee youth who try to rebuild their lives after experiencing family violence in New Zealand.

“We hope this resource will provide practical knowledge as well as support. Even though we specifically focus on the experiences of migrant and refugee youth, there is no doubt that family violence happens across cultures. However, there are experiences, issues and practices that need attention in immigrant communities, such as intergenerational cultural conflicts, forced marriage, and what has been called ‘honour-based’ violence. This handbook covers these issues in detail,” she said.

Core theme

The handbook is available for purchase through Shakti, and is free for young people who access Shakti’s services.

The launch will be held under the theme, ‘No Equality Without Diversity,’ with panel discussions with researchers and politicians, as well as a discussion of Shakti’s campaign ‘Save Shakti Wellington Refuge.’

The free-for-all event will include free brunch from 930 am to 1 pm and is being supported by Ethnix Links, Pacific Women’s Watch, Multicultural Council NZ and Auckland Women’s Centre.

For donations, please visit https://givealittle.co.nz/org/shakti

