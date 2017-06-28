Haryana opens potential for New Zealand businesses

Jay Changlani

A high-level delegation representing the North Indian State of Haryana visited New Zealand as a part of its efforts to identify the existing and emerging potential in New Zealand.

The Visiting Delegation

Let by Om Prakash Dhankar, Agriculture Minister of the Haryana Government, the delegation included Members of the State Legislative Assembly Subhash Barala, Mool Chand Sharma and Tek Chand Sharma and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Deputy Directors Vishal Beri and Surinder Pal Singh.

During their stay, the visiting delegation met with local businesses and apprised them of the efforts of the State Government in promoting foreign investment and foreign collaboration in a number of sectors such as Horticulture, Dairy Production and Green House. They also discussed promotional strategies with Indian High Commissioner Sanjeev Kohli and Head of Chancery Sandeep Sood.

Business to Business

The High Commission and the Wellington Chapter of the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting delegation at Tulsi Restaurant (Cuba Street) on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

His Excellency High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, Mr Kohli and Mr Sandeep Sood, Head of Chancery, High Commission of India were very delighted to receive the delegation.

As well as Agriculture, Mr Dhankar is Minister of Development and Panchayats, Mines and Geology, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Fisheries, all of which are of immense significance to Haryana.

About Haryana

Formed on November 1, 1966, Haryana shares Chandigarh (declared as Union Territory) as the Capital City with Punjab of which Haryana was a part. The Haryana economy is reliant on agriculture, business process outsourcing, manufacturing and retail. It is an important source for rice, wheat, vegetables and temperate fruits.

Jay Changlani is the Head of the Wellington Chapter of the India New Zealand Business Council. He is a Chartered Accountant and Director of Icon Chartered Accountants based in Wellington.

Photo Caption:

Om Prakash Dhankar (Centre) with Jay Changlani (left) and Sanjeev Kohli (right).

