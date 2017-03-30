Have your say on Whenuapai rezoning and housing

Supplied Content

Auckland, March 30, 2017

A draft plan change to rezone large areas of Whenuapai for housing and business development opens for public feedback on April 10, 2017.

Urbanising Programme

The plan change is the next step in urbanising this largely rural area of Auckland after the approval of a two-stage structure plan in September 2016.

The stage one plan change will be the council’s first district plan change to a future urban zone since the Auckland Unitary Plan became operative in part.

Once the plan change is adopted, stage one of this much-anticipated development opportunity will be built over the next 10 years.

Infrastructure is already in place or will be built for about 5000 dwellings and 93ha of business land that will provide for nearly 3000 jobs.

A second plan change will be necessary for stage two of the project.

The Second Plan

Development in stage two cannot start until additional infrastructure – principally the

Northern Interceptor (a wastewater pipe), and highway improvements – are completed.

The second plan change will be completed in time for development to start when the infrastructure is built.

“Infrastructure funding constraints means we can’t start Whenuapai stage two until about 2027,” Planning Committee Chair Councillor Chris Darby said.

He said that accommodating unprecedented population growth and catching up on infrastructure needs is dependent on additional funding, particularly for greenfield areas, without overburdening ratepayers.

“But the good news is that the plan change could lead to an early start on significant new housing and jobs in Whenuapai,” Mr Darby said.

Future needs

Upper Harbour Local Board Chair Lisa Whyte said that she is happy that the draft plan change along with the new phasing of future urban land supply sets clear direction and provides certainty for new and existing residents alike.

Public feedback on the draft plan change is open from April 10 to May 14, 2017. Interested parties can find more information on the plan change at the following locations:

Event Date and Time Venue Drop in information session Tues 11 April 7.30pm-9.30pm Whenuapai Village Hall Drop in information stall Sat 29 April 10.00am-2.00pm Countdown Northwest Drop in information stall Sun 30 April 10.00am-2.00pm Countdown Hobsonville Drop in information stall Tues 2 May 7.00am-10.30am West Harbour ferry service from Hobsonville Marina Drop in information session Thurs 4 May 7.30-pm 9.30pm Hobsonville Primary Drop in information stall Sun 7 May 9.00am-1.00pm Hobsonville Farmers Market

Detailed information and feedback forms will also be available on www.shapeauckland.co.nz

Feedback gathered during this consultation will help inform the proposed plan change that will be formally notified in August 2017.

