Health Volunteer Award recipients congratulated

Wellington, June 26, 2017

Te Angitu (Leadership Roopu) and Luisa Masalolo have both received a 2017 Health Volunteer Award at Parliament, during National Volunteer Week observed from June 18 to 24, 2017.

The Health Volunteer Awards celebrate and recognise the thousands of dedicated health sector volunteers who give many hours of their time to help other New Zealanders.

I would like to congratulate Te Angitu on receiving this year’s award for outstanding contribution by a Maori or Pacific Health Service Volunteer team.

South Auckland’s Te Angitu Leadership Programme was established in 2014 by Te Kaha o Te Rangatahi Trust to ensure youth could make better informed choices about their health or wellbeing.

As part of their activities, eight leaders from 16 – 20 years were encouraged to design a social media campaign, with support from Counties Manukau Health.

This lead to the co-design of youMeNZ, which is a youth-led wellness movement using social media.

I would also like to congratulate Luisa Masalolo on receiving an award for outstanding achievement by a Maori or Pacific Service Volunteer.

Luisa has been a Samoan Older People’s Group volunteer for the past five years.

In this role, she helps prepare, cook and serve healthy food for the group participants.

If there is food left over she sends it home with them to enjoy. She does all the setting up and cleaning up. She also shares her talent at creating traditional crafts, such as woven fans, flower arrangements, embroidery, stencilling and Pasifika crafts, creating a warm environment for the older people to enjoy. It’s hardly surprising attendance is growing.

Outstanding achievers were recognised across five categories – healthcare service provider, community or NGO, youth health, Maori and Pacific health, and long service.

A full list of recipients and categories can be found at: http://www.health.govt.nz/volunteerawards

