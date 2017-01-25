Heavy rains forecast

Sourced Content

Radio New Zealand

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Heavy rain and gales are forecast for parts of the South Island and Central North Island overnight, just days after bad weather caused power outages and felled trees.

The MetService has issued a severe weather watch for Southland, Canterbury, Westland, Marlborough, Wellington, and Wairarapa.

A spokesman said that an active front over the Tasman would move over the South Island, then over the rest of the country on Wednesday.

The front was expected to bring heavy rain and gusts up to 140 kilometers an hour in the Canterbury High Country.

