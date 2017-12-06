Hindu Council marks International Volunteers Day

Fun, Food and Accolades in Lower Hutt

Kiran Thakar

Wellington, December 6, 2017

Hindu Council of New Zealand (HCNZ) Wellington Chapter celebrated International Volunteers Day (IV Day) on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Naenae Community Hall in Lower Hutt, Wellington.

IV Day is a United Nations led initiative celebrated on December 5 every year.

The theme for IV Day 2017 was “Volunteers Act First. Here. Everywhere.”

The theme was in recognition of the efforts of volunteers around the world, as well as a tribute to the support that volunteers provide in times of instability, disasters or humanitarian crises.

Volunteers make a world of difference by donating their talent and time.

Fun and Games

The event was well attended by adults and children despite it being a busy time of the year with end of year functions and sports.

We organised many enjoyable games with the participation of about 40 adults and children. Among them were traditional, rural Indian games like Kabaddi, Kho-Kho and Bhajia.

The day ended with a picnic feast of delicious mouth-watering dishes on the beautiful Sun-drenched lawn with a mild cooling breeze on a stunning afternoon.

Our special guest was Elizabeth Young, National Strategic Ethnic Advisor, Maori, Pacific and Ethnic Services, New Zealand Police. Elizabeth shared the work that she does at New Zealand Police and had fun joining in with the activities.

Auckland based HCNZ President Vinod Kumar, in his message said, “No matter how developed a country is, without volunteers, it cannot function. Finally, the satisfaction one gets from giving is also the highest duty one can perform in his or her life time. Accordingly, although it is my duty to thank all our volunteers, one needs to be equally proud and be thankful to the creator to give one and all the best life possible.”

The Hindu Council of New Zealand was accorded a Special Consultative Status with United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 2012.

The Council is now a part of the Non-Governmental Organisations Branch of the United Nations.

This is a recognition for the work of HCNZ volunteers.

Photo Caption:

Members of the Hindu Council with Volunteers at the event

(Picture supplied)

