Hindu population rising in Australia

Monday, March 6, 2017

Hindus will rise to 2.7% of Australia’s population, thus more than doubling their numbers as compared to 2011 Census at 1.3%, when the 2016 Census results begin pouring in starting June 27.

This is the prediction of demographics consultancy ‘.id, the population experts’ based in Collingwood (Victoria).

People with ‘No Religion’ will rise to 29%, thus overtaking Catholics as Australia’s largest single religious group.

Islam will rise from 2.2% to 2.6% of Australia’s population, but Christianity overall will fall from 61.1% to 54.8% of the total population.

Despite calls not to do so, around 52,000 people will still put their religion as some variant of ‘Jedi,’ the report said.

Nevada based Hindu statesman and Universal Society of Hinduism President Rajan Zed congratulated the Hindu community in Australia for continuing with the traditional values of hard work, higher morals, stress on education and sanctity of marriage amidst many distractions.

“Hindus should focus on inner search, stay pure, explore the vast wisdom of scriptures, make spirituality more attractive to youth and children, stay away from the greed, and always keep God in their lives,” he said.

Mr Zed said that Hinduism, the oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about one billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal.

Ivan Motley and Janet Coombs are the Founder and General Manager respectively of ‘.id the population experts,’ claiming to be “the largest team of demographic specialists in Australia and New Zealand.”

Their tagline is ‘Make informed decisions.’

