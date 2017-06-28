Hold on to your hearts, they may be stolen!

Venkat Raman

It is one of those occasions when men and women, young and old – everyone in fact, stand the risk of having their hearts stolen.

It is also one of those occasions at which getting to dance or rising to a standing ovation would be hard to resist.

It is one of those occasions which rarely repeats itself.

Dorothy Winstone Centre at Auckland Girls Grammar School will reverberate with music, humour and applauds on Saturday, July 8, 2017 with the presence and performance of one of the most prolific singers of the South Indian film industry.

As the curtain goes up, the much awaited programme with PVNS Rohit (Rohit Paritala, also known as Naga) will come alive with a group of talented artistes.

SB (Sangeetha Bharathi) Music Magic Group is organising the event as a part of its annual music concert, which will commence at 630 pm.

Rohit battled hard to get to the Finals of India’s Idol 2017 (Ninth Edition) less than four months ago.

The Artistes

The Programme, which will commence at 530 pm will have several local artistes including Vishnu Priya Mallela, Ravi Muthumanikkam, Sreesutha Nampally, Praveen Ravela, Archana Ravi, NP Srinivas Rao and Prathyusha Vikrant.

They will be supported by Madan Kalyan and Cloyd D’Mello (Keyboards), Anthony Yempee, Diya Anthony (Lead Guitars), Vishnu Sreekumar (Bass Guitar), Joseph Alexander

(Octopad), Joscel Alexander (Acoustic Drums), Navneel Prasad (Tabla) and Balu Mallela (Mridangam).

Rohit’s wide repertoire, well matched by our singers and instrumentalists, will enable the Concert to transit between Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film music.

Idol idolises legend

As a son of the Telugu soil (Hyderabad, Telangana), it was natural for Rohit to consider legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam (known as the ‘Human Robot’ with more than 50,000 songs in at least 21 languages to his credit) as his Idol.

“Singing is my passion and I hope to achieve my goal and become a singer like SP. Otherwise, there would no meaning for my life,” the 25-years-old singer said.

Commencing his career in music when he was five years old, Rohit received formal training and proficiency in Classica Music, which helped him at the India’s Idol auditions, knockout, quarter-finals, semifinals and final rounds.

The Idol Season and episodes brought him to the attention of famous music personalities including SP, Anu Mallik and Sonu Nigam, the last of who became his mentor to guide him through the competition.

Popularity at home

Even before India’s Idol 9 Contest, Rohit had established his prowess as a performer in ‘Padutha Theeyaga,’ a popular reality show conducted by SP on ETV Channel.

His singing style, good execution of various Ragas and ability to switch between high and low notes quickly made him a singing sensation with a huge fan following on Facebook and YouTube. His active participation in the Social Media keeps him in touch with friends and fans across the world.

Rohit has a unique desire that he wants to sing in every single native language of India.

He has well and truly discovered and established himself as a force to reckon with from the stage of Indian Idol. He was one of the two runners up in the show and has been touring all around the world since then, with performances in Dubai and all over the United states with several singers of fame including KS Chitra.

What: Priya Ragam with PVNS Rohit and others Who: SB Music Magic Group When: Saturday, July 8 at 530 pm Where: Dorothy Winstone Centre Auckland Girls Grammar School Howe Street, Auckland Tickets: Adults ($15) Child/Senior $10 Contact: Govardhan Mallela on 09-6245922 or 021-1455708

