Former Sri Lanka President claimed his troops refused to take Jaffna, reveal declassified papers

Sri Lanka was forced into making a deal with India as its own armed forces had twice refused to “take Jaffna”, then President J R Jayewardene has been quoted as saying in a declassified document, nearly 30 years after the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) was deployed in the island nation.

http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/I-was-forced-into-a-deal-with-India-Jayewardene-told-U.S.-envoy/article17195748.ece

