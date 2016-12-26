Immigration Advisor to contest in Mt Albert

Venkat Raman

Auckland, December 26, 2016

The New Zealand People’s Party has announced that it would filed Immigration Advisor Vin Tomar as its candidate to contest in the Mt Albert by-election, scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

Following a meeting held this morning, Party Official Anil Sharma said that Mr Tomar is a licensed Immigration Advisor, a teacher registered in New Zealand and a Licenced Real Estate Sales Person.

The 42-year-old man lives with his wife and son in Mt Albert, he said.

No other details were provided but the website of ‘Apple Education & Immigration Service on Queen Street, Auckland City, described Mr Tomar as “An expert in New Zealand study visa, work visa, visitor visa, permanent residence, special request to Immigration (s61), family visas, business visas and investor visas. He has been in UK, France, Germany, Holland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and have studied, worked and living in New Zealand. He has more than 20 years’ experience in international education market.”

The New Zealand’s People Party was founded by Indian businessman Roshan Nauhria and his friends and supporters earlier this year.

Labour Stronghold

The by-election has been caused by the resignation of David Shearer of Labour Party who resigned on December 15, 2016 following his appointed by the United Nations to lead its Peacekeeping Team in South Sudan. Mt Albert has been a Labour seat since for more than 60 years. It has the distinction of witnessing the contest of two former Prime Ministers- Robert Muldoon of National in the 1954 general election, who was defeated; and by Helen Clark who continuously won in the constituency since 1981. David Shearer was elected in 2009 following her resignation to take up the role of UNDP Administrator.

The ensuing by-election will also see Labour and Green in the fray. Jacinda Arden of Labour is likely to secure her Party’s nomination and the Green Party may choose Julie Anne Genter.

