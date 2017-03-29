Immigration New Zealand opens Pacific quota

Sourced Content –

Citizens of Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati, Tuvalu and Fiji are encouraged to register for this year’s ballot under the Samoan Quota and Pacific Access Category, which takes place between 3 and 28 April.

Immigration Instructions recognise the special relationship between New Zealand and Samoa and the Pacific Access Category countries of Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati and Fiji. Each year up to 1100 Samoan citizens, 250 Tongan and Fijian citizens and 75 Kiribati and Tuvaluan citizens are selected by ballot to be considered for the grant of residence in New Zealand.

Basic conditions

Eligible citizens of these five countries must be aged between 18 and 45 to register under the ballot. The successful registrants selected from the ballot process will have eight months to lodge their resident visa applications; the principal applicant must also have an acceptable job offer from a New Zealand employer.

Prospective ballot registrants are reminded to make sure that they have the required forms and necessary documents. Only one ballot registration form is needed for each family. Photocopies of birth certificates must also be provided for everyone named on the registration form.

The Procedure

Immigration New Zealand will contact each ballot registrant via a mobile text message or email to acknowledge receipt of their ballot registration form including their Client Registration Number. Ballot registrants will need to hold on to this number to check the status of their registration after the ballots are drawn.

Pacific Access Category quota ballots will be drawn on 9 June and results will be announced on 16 June.

This year the Samoan Quota ballot will be drawn later to manage the significant number of registrations traditionally received. It will be drawn on 30 June and results will be announced on July 7, 2017.

For additional information, please visit www.immigration.govt.nz

