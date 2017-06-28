Impatient wait for the creator of Mohana Veena

Ratna Venkat

Aucklanders eagerly await one of New Zealand’s biggest Indian musical events in the 2017 calendar to be staged on Friday, July 7 at Dorothy Winstone Centre, Auckland Girls’ Grammar School, 16 Howe Street in Newton.

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

Titled ‘Sargam Fusion with Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt,’ the forthcoming live concert will feature the world-renowned musician who founded the ‘Mohana Veena,’ an improvised Hawaiian Slide Guitar that adapts well to the Indian Classical music tradition.

Having given performances all over the world, Pt Vishwa Mohan returns to New Zealand, joining forces with popular Auckland-based fusion band ‘Sargam Fusion’ for three hours of engagement.

Sargam Fusion

Since its inception, ‘Sargam Fusion’ has been providing a harmonious blend of Indian, Eastern and Western music, which has appealed to a wide range of mixed audiences.

Its motto ‘Creating music, connecting cultures’ is a testimony to the band’s aim of bringing people from different cultures, living by the spirit of diversity and multiculturalism that forms the crux of modern New Zealand.

The ensemble for this year comprises Ahi Karunaharan (Piano), Akhilesh Madhur (Tabla), Ashish Ramakrishnan (Male Vocal), Basant Madhur (Tabla), Krissy Jackson (Fiddle), Saketh Vishnubhotla (Veena, Mandolin and Ghatam), Seetha Jandhyala (Female Vocal), Ravi Nyayapati (Percussion), Ratna Venkat (Dance), Rob Mita (Guitar) and Swap Gomez (Drums).

Old meets New

The second ‘blockbuster show’ organised and presented by Old Fort Bar & Eatery, (after the highly popular concert of Flute maestro Rakesh Chaurasia at Auckland Town Hall last year), the people behind the restaurant business proudly showcase their passion and support for Indian artistic traditions across the community.

Besides the Old Fort premise being beautifully decorated with embellishments of Indian art and splashes of colour, the place is also known to promote Indian classical music through its ‘Old Fort Music Sessions,’ which has, over the years, featured various reputed artistes collaborating with ‘Sargam Fusion’ musicians.

Like last year, concert-goers will be given an opportunity to meet, greet and interact with Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt at Old Fort Bar & Eatery on the evening of Saturday, July 8.

Those who wish to meet the Veena maestro should reserve at Old Fort on (09) 3794928.

Workshop

Students of Indian Classical music and enthusiasts will have an exclusive opportunity to learn the vicissitudes of Indian music from the maestro himself on Sunday, July 9.

The once-only workshop will be held at Blockhouse Bay Community Centre, 524 Blockhouse Bay Road from 530 pm to 730 pm.

Concert-goers and students keen on attending the workshop should contact Basant Madhur on 021-0357954.

Tickets

Tickets to ‘Sargam Fusion with Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt,’ priced at $60, $40 and $25 are available at Old Fort Bar & Eatery (7 Bacons Lane, Chancery, Square, Auckland City) and Sargam School of Indian Music (419 Blockhouse Bay Road, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland).

Readers are requested to purchase their tickets as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

What “Sargam Fusion with Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt” An evening of Indian Classical and Fusion Music When Friday, July 7 at 730 pm Who Old Fort Bar & Eatery Where Dorothy Winstone Centre, Auckland Girls’ Grammar School, 16 Howe Street, Newton, Auckland. Tickets VIP – $60, ‘A’ Reserve – $40, ‘B’ Reserve – $25 Contact Old Fort Bar & Eatery 7 Bacons Lane, Chancery, Square, Auckland City Phone: (09) 3794928 Basant Madhur Phone: 021-0357954 Email: basant_madhur@ihug.co.nz

Photo Caption:

Strings of the Divine: Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Colour and aesthetic taste add to the ambience

(Pictures supplied)

