India launches 104 satellites, a world record

New Delhi, February 16, 2017

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that its scientists launched 104 satellites on board the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C37 at 928 am on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

ISRO said that it was the highest number of satellites launched in a single mission.

The launch was at Satish Dhawan Space Centre located in Sriharikota, a barrier island off the Bay of Bengal coast located in Andhra Pradesh.

Additional Satellites

In addition, 101 foreign Nano Satellites from six countries were also launched, each weighing between 1.1 kg to 4.7 kg. Of these, 96 were from the United States, and one each from Israel, Kazakhstan, UAE, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

“Indian CARTOSAT-2 series satellite weighing 727 kgs was launched along with two are national Nano Satellites INS -1 and INS-2. CARTOSAT-2 series has been designed for high-resolution earth observation. It has advanced cameras for cartographic applications,” the ISRO statement added.

With this launch, ISRO has further bolstered its impeccable scientific prowess and reinforced its credentials as a reliable partner for space initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the space scientific community and the nation for this proud feat.

