India launches Research scheme for visiting scientists

Sanjiv Kohli

Wellington, January 11, 2017

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention at Bengaluru on January 8, 2017 announced the launch of VAJRA (Visiting Advanced Joint Research) Faculty scheme by the Department of Science and Technology.

This Scheme would enable Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas scientific community to participate and contribute to research and development in India.

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a Statutory body of the Department will implement the Scheme.

VAJRA faculty will undertake research in the Science and Technology priority areas of the nation wherein the capability and capacity need to be developed. The VAJRA faculty will engage in collaborative research in public funded institutions.

Duration & Remuneration

The residency period of the VAJRA Faculty in India would be for a minimum of one month and a maximum of 3 months a year.

The VAJRA Faculty is provided a lump-sum amount of US$ 15,000 in the first month of residency in a year and US$ 10000 per month in the other two months to cover their travel and honorarium.

While no separate support is provided for e.g. accommodation, medical/ personal insurance etc. the host institute may consider providing additional support.

The Indian collaborator and the overseas faculty will jointly frame a research plan and the application duly endorsed by the Head of the Institution will be submitted online by the Indian collaborator.

Application process

A Selection Committee of eminent scientists will evaluate the applications. The Committee will meet twice a year in January and July and make recommendations. SERB will announce the results in the month of April and September.

More information would be made available on our webpage –

http://dst.gov.in/vajra

The High Commission of India is confident that there would be competent and interested members of the community who would like to take the advantage of this scheme.

The High Commission would be happy to receive the CVs and a brief concept paper from the interested candidates and help to link them with the Department of Science and Technology in India.

Sanjiv Kohli is High Commissioner of India, based in Wellington.

Contact details for VAJRA applications

High Commission of India

P O Box 4045 Wellington 6140

Level 9, 180 Molesworth Street, Thorndon, Wellington 6011

Phone: (04) 4736330 Fax: (04) 4990665

Website: www.hicomind.org.nz

