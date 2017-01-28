India marks Republic Day Anniversary

India arks Republic Day Anniversary

Wellington, January 26, 2017

India’s High Commissioner to New Zealand Sanjiv Kohli hosted a reception to mark India’s 67th Republic Day Anniversary (and 68th Republic Day) at Sacred Heart College in Lower Hutt (Wellington) today.

Land Information Minister Mark Mitchell was the Chief Guest at the event, representing the National government.

Among the speakers at the event were Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne, Parliamentary Private Secretary and National List MP and Parliamentary Private Secretary to Police Minister Kanwaljit Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi and Mr Kohli.

Sanjiv Kohli watches as Mark Mitchell speaks at the event Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi congratulates the Indian people

