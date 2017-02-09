Indian High Commission moves to new premises

Supplied Content

Wellington, Thursday, February 9, 2017

The High Commission of India will shift to new premises in Wellington, a press notification issued this afternoon said.

All offices of the High Commission will be located at Level 2, Ranchhod Tower, 102-112, Lambton Quay, Wellington. It can also be accessed from 39, The Terrace.

The relocation will commence on February 24 (a holiday for the High Commission on account of Maha Shivaratri) and conclude on February 27, 2017.

“During this period, Passport, Visa, OCI & other services will not be available. All services will resume on February 28, 2017,” the notification said.

It also said that after February 24, 2017, applications submitted through Courier must be sent to the new address or to High Commission of India, P O Box 4045, Wellington 6011.

All Telephone, Fax numbers and emails will remain the same.

Phone: (04) 473 6390, Fax: (04) 499 0665; (04) 473 7149 Website: www.hicomind.org.nz

*

Share this: Facebook

