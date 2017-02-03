Indian students need compassion

Iain Lees-Galloway

Auckland, February 3, 2017

The ejection of 41 international students, who now have deportation orders against them after the Minister has coldly rejected their appeals, is further evidence of a Government that is heartless and out of touch.

The plight of these students who are seeking refuge in a church, and the potential for immigration officials and police to be raiding this church to extract the students, could cause significant damage to New Zealand’s reputation as a welcoming and progressive country – especially for international education.

In the current global climate, this simply is not wise, and it is likely the rest of the 300 students will suffer the same fate as the 41 who are now hiding from authorities.

This is a manifestly unjust situation for these students. There is no evidence of the students themselves having done wrong but they are being punished while the rogue agents get off scot-free.

The situation has arisen because of a cowboy industry that the National Government has taken no responsibility for controlling.

It is the students whose lives are being ruined, and New Zealand’s reputation will suffer.

The Immigration Minister has failed these students and New Zealand for not exercising any discretion or common sense by rejecting their appeals.

The students should simply have their applications assessed on the merits with those eligible being able to stay.

It is about time we had a Government that offers compassion and natural justice.

Iain Lees-Galloway is an elected Member of Parliament from Palmerston North and Labour Party’s Immigration Spokesman.

