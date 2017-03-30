Indian students take home soulful of New Zealand

Supplied Content

Wellington, March 30, 2017

Three award-winning Indian students are completing a three-week internship at New Zealand’s world-leading digital design and animation institutions at Massey University, Wellington Institute of Technology and Media Design School.

They are in Wellington this week for the third week of their time in New Zealand.

Unni Sunny from Bengaluru, Anwesha Samanta from Trivandrum and Diana Fernandes from Pune were awarded an internship and corresponding trip to New Zealand as part of an Education New Zealand led animation showcase ‘My New Zealand Future.’

The winning entries, selected for their creativity, quality, thematic treatment and the originality of their approach, were announced in October last year at a reception attended by New Zealand dignitaries at the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi.

Editor’s Note: The reception was held in honour of the second State Visit of the then Prime Minister John Key to India from October 26 to October 28, 2016. Indian Newslink Editor was a part of Mr Key’s media delegation.

Developing Leadership

The internship programme’s focus has been developing leadership, communications, creative thinking and problem-solving skills, all of which are increasingly important attributes for graduates associated with the New Zealand education experience.

For Anwesha Samanta, the programme offered a rich learning experience. She has been especially impressed with the teaching approach in New Zealand which focuses on communication, collaboration and team-building skills.

“In India, I am used to working on my own. Even when we are given group assignments, we will work on different tasks on our own and then come together at the end,” she said.

Inspiring Country

New Zealand’s beautiful environment and friendly culture had also made its mark on the students.

“New Zealand inspires me. The scenery, everything is so green – and the people, they are so lively and smiley,” Unni Sunny said.

The students enjoyed learning about cross-format design principles such as movement of the eye. A highlight for the students was the opportunity to make comparisons between real life models and skeletons to get a sense of how exactly muscles worked.

Unni is a concept artist at Mech mocha games at Bengaluru. He completed a year’s programme in animation and digital arts at Toonz Animation Academy before starting with his job.

Diana is currently in her fourth year of an animation programme at MIT Institute of Design, Pune.

Anwesha is pursuing a year’s programme in advance film making in animation at the Asian Institute of Film & Media Studies Pvt Ltd, Trivandrum, Kerala.

She has completed a degree in Zoology from University of Kolkata followed by a diploma in multimedia and animation.

In addition to the New Zealand digital design and animation institutions that have hosted the students, Toonz Media Group in India has supported the programme.

The Award-winning students from India: Unni Sunny, Diana Fernandes and Anwesha Samanta

