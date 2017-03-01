Innovative school opens in Christchurch

Supplied Content
Wellington, March 2, 2017
Prime Minister Bill English and Minister of Education Hekia Parata officially opened Haeata Community Campus in Christchurch today.
“With the flexible learning spaces and a flexible style of teaching to match, this stunning school is living proof of what the future of education looks like,” Ms Parata said.
She said that the official opening marked another significant step forward not only for the local community, but also for the rest of the greater Christchurch region.
Ten new schools have now been built since the earthquake, with space for more than 6500 students.
Student numbers
More than 900 students have already enrolled at the Haeata Community Campus which caters for years 1-13. The Campus also includes the Ferndale School satellite, supporting students with additional learning needs.
Ms Parata said that the open flexible design of the buildings on the campus complement the style of teaching and learning that the school is introducing.
“To see such innovation coming out of what was a terrible tragedy for Christchurch and New Zealand is inspiring. Haeata really is a learning campus for the future and for the whole community. I congratulate the foundation principal Andy Kai Fong, along with the Establishment Board of Trustees for their work setting up the new school. I would also like to thank the community for coming together to support the school,” Ms Parata said.
The campus was designed and built as part of a $298 million Public-Private Partnership that includes three other schools. It was also part of the $1.137 billion Christchurch Schools Rebuild programme, which will see 115 schools built or redeveloped, including 23 brand new ones over 10 years.
“Thousands of children and young people across Christchurch are already benefiting not only from the most modern of learning environments, but also the new and innovative teaching methods the physical spaces encourage,” Ms Parata said.
|Completed schools
|Capacity
|New build / Redevelopment
|Halswell School
|650
|New build
|Pegasus Bay
|420
|New build
|Marshland Primary
|400
|New build
|Rawhiti Primary
|600
|New build
|Waitakiri Primary
|650
|New build
|West Rolleston Primary
|750
|New build
|Lyttelton Primary School
|300
|New build
|Haeata Community Campus
|1300
|New build
|Rolleston College
|1100
|New build
|Papanui Primary
|260
|Redevelopment
|Avonhead Primary
|560
|Redevelopment
|Lemonwood Grove*
|400
|New build
*Lemonwood Grove is not in the Christchurch Schools Rebuild (CSR) programme but was delivered by the CSR team.
|Redevelopments due to finish in 2017
|Redevelopments due to start in 2017
|Beckenham School
|Avonside Girls’ High School
|Cashmere Primary School
|Bishopdale School
|Gilberthorpe School
|Bromley School
|Halswell Residential College
|Clearview Primary
|Hornby Primary School
|Linwood Avenue School
|Kaiapoi Borough School
|Mairehau High School
|Kaiapoi North School
|Mt Pleasant School
|Little River School
|Opawa School
|Rolleston School
|Rowley Avenue School
|Shirley School
|Shirley Boys’ High School
|South Hornby School
|Sockburn School
|St Albans School
|South New Brighton School
|Te Waka Unua School
|Spreydon School
|Wairakei School
|St Martins School
|Waltham School
|Sumner School
|Wharenui School
|Waitaha School
|Woodend School
*
Photo Caption:
Hekia Parata
An exterior view of the Haeata Community Campus