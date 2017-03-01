Innovative school opens in Christchurch

Supplied Content

Wellington, March 2, 2017

Prime Minister Bill English and Minister of Education Hekia Parata officially opened Haeata Community Campus in Christchurch today.

“With the flexible learning spaces and a flexible style of teaching to match, this stunning school is living proof of what the future of education looks like,” Ms Parata said.

She said that the official opening marked another significant step forward not only for the local community, but also for the rest of the greater Christchurch region.

Ten new schools have now been built since the earthquake, with space for more than 6500 students.

Student numbers

More than 900 students have already enrolled at the Haeata Community Campus which caters for years 1-13. The Campus also includes the Ferndale School satellite, supporting students with additional learning needs.

Ms Parata said that the open flexible design of the buildings on the campus complement the style of teaching and learning that the school is introducing.

“To see such innovation coming out of what was a terrible tragedy for Christchurch and New Zealand is inspiring. Haeata really is a learning campus for the future and for the whole community. I congratulate the foundation principal Andy Kai Fong, along with the Establishment Board of Trustees for their work setting up the new school. I would also like to thank the community for coming together to support the school,” Ms Parata said.

The campus was designed and built as part of a $298 million Public-Private Partnership that includes three other schools. It was also part of the $1.137 billion Christchurch Schools Rebuild programme, which will see 115 schools built or redeveloped, including 23 brand new ones over 10 years.

“Thousands of children and young people across Christchurch are already benefiting not only from the most modern of learning environments, but also the new and innovative teaching methods the physical spaces encourage,” Ms Parata said.

Completed schools Capacity New build / Redevelopment Halswell School 650 New build Pegasus Bay 420 New build Marshland Primary 400 New build Rawhiti Primary 600 New build Waitakiri Primary 650 New build West Rolleston Primary 750 New build Lyttelton Primary School 300 New build Haeata Community Campus 1300 New build Rolleston College 1100 New build Papanui Primary 260 Redevelopment Avonhead Primary 560 Redevelopment Lemonwood Grove* 400 New build

*Lemonwood Grove is not in the Christchurch Schools Rebuild (CSR) programme but was delivered by the CSR team.

Redevelopments due to finish in 2017 Redevelopments due to start in 2017 Beckenham School Avonside Girls’ High School Cashmere Primary School Bishopdale School Gilberthorpe School Bromley School Halswell Residential College Clearview Primary Hornby Primary School Linwood Avenue School Kaiapoi Borough School Mairehau High School Kaiapoi North School Mt Pleasant School Little River School Opawa School Rolleston School Rowley Avenue School Shirley School Shirley Boys’ High School South Hornby School Sockburn School St Albans School South New Brighton School Te Waka Unua School Spreydon School Wairakei School St Martins School Waltham School Sumner School Wharenui School Waitaha School Woodend School

