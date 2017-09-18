Insurer launches new health cover range

Rob Hennin

Supplied Content

Auckland, September 18, 2017

New Zealand’s second largest health and medical insurance provider, nib, has become the first health insurer to embrace the changing demographics of an increasingly diverse New Zealand, transforming its business and health insurance product range to cater for all Kiwis.

The transformation was driven by our desire to cater to the healthcare needs of various ethnicities and family structures that constitute contemporary New Zealand.

We are a country rich with cultural diversity with over 200 ethnicities and 160 spoken languages, diversity that is also reflected among our own nib employees.

Embracing diversity

We believe that it is important to embrace this diversity by adapting our business to allow us to help all Kiwis access and afford world class healthcare when and where they need it.

As part of this commitment, nib recently launched a new health cover range which features enhanced everyday benefits and comprehensive hospital cover tailored for all Kiwis, from singles through to families.

We understand that every customer is different; which is why, we have created health cover that satisfies a very diverse range of needs, benefits and budgets.

Medical benefits

We have included medical benefits and cover specifically to cater for the healthcare needs of an increasingly diverse population including young and migrant families, particularly Chinese and Indian migrants.

Identifying a need for targeted services to cater for the growing migrant population in the country, nib has shifted towards multilingual sales and services processes.

Communications in Chinese

We have also evolved our web experience, customer communications and advertising into simplified Chinese. In addition, interpreter services are now provided for customers wishing to communicate in their language beginning with Mandarin telesales, customer service and claims assistance.

We are disrupting the health insurance industry and ourselves to embrace and celebrate the new New Zealand.

We want to ensure all New Zealanders can engage with health insurance on their own terms because we think that is how it should be.

nib’s new Mandarin telesales and service is available by dialling 0800 888 321 with customers able to join online in Chinese by selecting the Chinese flag icon at nib.co.nz

Rob Hennin is Chief Executive of nib, an insurance company based in Auckland.

Share this: Facebook

