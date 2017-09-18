Invercargill Council slammed for dog cruelty

Ashley Fruno

Sydney, Australia

September 18, 2017

People in Invercargill and throughout New Zealand are shocked and disgusted at the revelation that Invercargill Council is killing dogs with captive bolt guns.

A video provided to animal welfare group Paw Justice shows the dog with his head restrained between bars. The animal control officer then shoots the dog in the head and, as blood spurts onto the floor, appears to strike the dog’s head with his boot.

Sedation preferred

The New Zealand Veterinary Association states clearly that the preferred method of euthanasia is sedation followed by an intravenous injection of an overdose of barbiturate. This prevents the animal becoming distressed and ensures a painless death. The metal bars and the approach of a man with a bolt gun achieves neither goal. Animal behaviour expert Dr Elsa Flint, states that a bolt gun cannot be considered a humane method of euthanasia.

Compliance a must

Dog rescue centres and council-run pounds are overflowing with adoptable animals. Thousands of companion animals are killed every year because breeders keep supplying puppies and kittens, while homeless animals miss out. Councils need to ensure they comply with the NZVA recommendations, and we all need to ensure that companion animals are desexed, and most importantly make the choice to adopt rather than buy animals from breeders or pet stores.

Ashley Fruno is Associate Director, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Australia based in Sydney, Australia.

Share this: Facebook

