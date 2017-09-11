IRD clears itself of leak allegation

Supplied Content

Wellington, September 12, 2017

Following information regarding Winston Peters’ National Superannuation payments entering the public arena, Inland Revenue Department (IR) carried out an investigation to determine whether an IR staff member was the source of the information.

The allegation that IRD had been the source of the information had been made and subsequently withdrawn by a journalist while interviewing Mr Peters.

New Zealanders trust IRD with their personal financial information.

It is essential that we can assure New Zealanders their personal information is respected and protected at all times.

Our investigation has found that IR does not hold the information that became public in relation to Mr Peters’ National Superannuation payments, and therefore could not have been the source.

If further information relating to this matter comes to light, IRD will make further investigations as necessary.

