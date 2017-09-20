ISKON Teacher Agnidev to visit Auckland

Auckland, September 20, 2017

Agnidev Prabhu, a popular teacher at the ‘International Society of Krishan Consciousness’ is scheduled to be in Auckland this week to conduct Kirtans at the Hare Krishna Temple located at 1229 Coatesville, Riverhead Highway, Kumeu, about 20 Kms from Auckland.

He will participate in ‘Harinam Sankirtan’ in Auckland City on Friday, September 22, 2017 in Auckland City at 530 pm.

The programme on Saturday, September 23, 2017 will commence at 7 am with a Dharshan of the Deity Radha Giridhari (Lord Krishna), followed by Srila Prabhupada’s Guru Pooja, Srimad Bhagavatam discourse and Prasadam.

About Agnideva Dasa

Agnideva Dasa was born in Trinidad and Tobago and moved to New York in his formative years. There he met ISKON devotees and became involved in the Krishna Consciousness Movement and later received mantra initiation from Srila Prabhupada.

His study of the Vedic philosophy led him to discover the devotional music of West Bengal, India. In 1972, he began publicly performing bhajan and kirtan in the traditional Bengali style.

He is renowned as an expert devotional singer in ISKCON worldwide.

He served as a Temple President for several years at ISKCON’s Laguna Beach Temple and successfully ran his own restaurants.

Agnideva is now retired and dedicates his time to Srila Prabhupada’s mission.

He returned to Trinidad in 2013 and was appointed President of local headquarters, Sri Sri Radha Gopinatha Mandir, where he goes out with the Temple devotees on Harinama chanting to various locations at least four days a week.

