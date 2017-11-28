Jacinda Ardern praises Indian businesses

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised the contributions of the Indian business community in New Zealand and hoped that they would continue to strengthen the efforts of the governmetn in closer economic engagement with India.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised the contributions of the Indian business community in New Zealand and hoped that they would continue to strengthen the efforts of the government in closer economic engagement with India.
Increasing bilateral trade
Speaking at the Tenth Annual Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards held at SkyCity Convention Centre on Monday, November 27, 2017, she said that bilateral trade with India, currently placed at $2,2 billion, has the potential to grow further.
“My government is focusing on creating opportunities for businesses to grow and Awards such as the Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards are important to recognise and reward business successes,” she said.
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff also paid tributes to the Indian community and said they have been true partners in the progress of the New Zealand economy.
Finalists and winners were announced in 15 categories including a Special Commemorative Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence and the Supreme Business of the year.
Award Categories
The Awards covered different scales of businesses owned, operated, managed or franchised by people of Indian origin. Among them were manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, consultants and qualified and certified professionals.
The Awards Ceremony recognised commercial entities, especially small businesses that form the core of the New Zealand economy.
Crimson Education won in three business categories and its Co-Founder Sharndre Kushor in two individual categories but neither an official from the company nor Ms Kushor was present and hence the Awards were given to her sister Yenti Kushor.
Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards 2017
Monday, November 27, 2017
Winners
Business Excellence in Retail Trade
Jesters Pies Mt Wellington
Business Excellence in Innovation
Crimson Education
Business Excellence in Customer Service
Global Imports and Exports
Business Excellence in Marketing
R Jay Financial Services
Best of Employer of Choice
Legal Associates
Business Excellence in International Business with India
STAAH
Best Small Business
Forever Shine Beauty Therapy
Best Medium Business
Legal Associates
Best Large Business
Crimson Education
Best Accountant of the Year
Winner
Minoo Master – Medtech Global Limited
Best Financial Adviser of the Year (Insurance)
Anand Srinivasan – Brisk Insurance
Best Financial Adviser of the Year (Mortgage)
Rachana Dave – Loan Market Waitakere
Best Businesswoman of the Year
Sharndre Kushor – Crimson Education
Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Sharndre Kushor – Crimson Education
Special Commemoration Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence
Satyan Mehra, IFLY Limited
Supreme Business of the Year
Crimson Education
Photo Caption:
- Yenti Kushor with Bill English and BNZ Managing Director & CEO Anthony Healy
- Jacinda Ardern with (from left) Lawrence & Erica Pereira, Shams and Shiraz Hajee
- Jacinda Ardern with (from left) David Savidan, Jinnie Gill and Anand Srinivasan
- Jacinda Ardern with (from left) Stewart Sherriff, Ashima Singh and Raj Pradeep Singh