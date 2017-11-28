Jacinda Ardern praises Indian businesses

Auckland, November 28, 2017

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised the contributions of the Indian business community in New Zealand and hoped that they would continue to strengthen the efforts of the government in closer economic engagement with India.

Increasing bilateral trade

Speaking at the Tenth Annual Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards held at SkyCity Convention Centre on Monday, November 27, 2017, she said that bilateral trade with India, currently placed at $2,2 billion, has the potential to grow further.

“My government is focusing on creating opportunities for businesses to grow and Awards such as the Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards are important to recognise and reward business successes,” she said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff also paid tributes to the Indian community and said they have been true partners in the progress of the New Zealand economy.

Finalists and winners were announced in 15 categories including a Special Commemorative Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence and the Supreme Business of the year.

Award Categories

The Awards covered different scales of businesses owned, operated, managed or franchised by people of Indian origin. Among them were manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, consultants and qualified and certified professionals.

The Awards Ceremony recognised commercial entities, especially small businesses that form the core of the New Zealand economy.

Crimson Education won in three business categories and its Co-Founder Sharndre Kushor in two individual categories but neither an official from the company nor Ms Kushor was present and hence the Awards were given to her sister Yenti Kushor.

Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards 2017

Monday, November 27, 2017

Winners

Business Excellence in Retail Trade

Jesters Pies Mt Wellington

Business Excellence in Innovation

Crimson Education

Business Excellence in Customer Service

Global Imports and Exports

Business Excellence in Marketing

R Jay Financial Services

Best of Employer of Choice

Legal Associates

Business Excellence in International Business with India

STAAH

Best Small Business

Forever Shine Beauty Therapy

Best Medium Business

Legal Associates

Best Large Business

Crimson Education

Best Accountant of the Year

Winner

Minoo Master – Medtech Global Limited

Best Financial Adviser of the Year (Insurance)

Anand Srinivasan – Brisk Insurance

Best Financial Adviser of the Year (Mortgage)

Rachana Dave – Loan Market Waitakere

Best Businesswoman of the Year

Sharndre Kushor – Crimson Education

Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Sharndre Kushor – Crimson Education

Special Commemoration Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence

Satyan Mehra, IFLY Limited

Supreme Business of the Year

Crimson Education

Photo Caption:

Yenti Kushor with Bill English and BNZ Managing Director & CEO Anthony Healy Jacinda Ardern with (from left) Lawrence & Erica Pereira, Shams and Shiraz Hajee Jacinda Ardern with (from left) David Savidan, Jinnie Gill and Anand Srinivasan Jacinda Ardern with (from left) Stewart Sherriff, Ashima Singh and Raj Pradeep Singh

