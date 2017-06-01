Jekyll And Hyde come to Auckland stage

Supplied Content

Auckland, June 1, 2017

Meet the most delightfully evil man alive: Mr Jekyll, a man so evil he punches the cleaning lady, drop-kicks a precious kereru and yells shark at the beach.

This mad-cap rendition of Jekyll and Hyde celebrates te darkness within us all

A completely reworked version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel, this terrifyingly hilarious theatre-comedy plays at The Basement Theatre on July 4 and July 15, 2017

as a gloriously scary (yet sexy) adventure for the 21st Century.

Contrasting personalities

Jekyll is the man who washes and separates his recycling before putting it out. Hyde is the man who uses the last of the toilet roll and does not replace it before leaving the bathroom.

Who does that? Who is this mad man?

The company renowned for last year’s raucous hit ‘Don Juan’ descends on The Basement Theatre like a long-lost friend, full of the most outrageous stories of morality, mortality and mayhem. At the helm of the madness is Leo Gene Peters, Director and founder of A Slightly Isolated Dog.

Excellent Theatre

The company took home an Excellence Award & People’s Choice Ensemble Award

at the 2016 Auckland Theatre Awards for Don Juan; the show that nearly killed the last Metro Magazine Editor, Simon Wilson.

“So funny, I almost died laughing,” he said.

A Slightly Isolated Dog have built a reputation for shaking up well-known stories, and injecting their trademark outrageous physical comedy and twisted pop songs to the telling.

Focused on removing the barriers between audiences and performers and reveling in the silliness of their stories, the fast, furious and irreverent performances are an antidote to passive theatre.

The Plot

The playful retelling of Jekyll and Hyde is brought to life by a brilliantly talented cast of five; Susie Berry (Winner, Best Female Newcomer Wellington Theatre Awards 2016),

Andrew Paterson (An Awfully Big Adventure, Orphans), Hayley Sproull (Little Shop of Horrors, Vanilla Miraka), Jonathan Price (An Awfully Big Adventure, Don Juan), and

Samuel Austin (Dying for It).

Wellingtonian is delighted in the interactivity of Jekyll and Hyde’s premiere season, praising the show as highly entertaining and fresh exciting theatre, a thoroughly enjoyable theatrical experience, and a hilarious party. So, gather up your friends, lovers, and distant cousins, and prepare to unleash your inner monster!

“…a high-octane, overly-charged show that defies many conventions of theatre–Dominion Post.

Jekyll and Hyde plays on July 4 and July 5, 2017

Basement Theatre, Lower Greys Avenue, Auckland at 8 pm

Bookings: www.basementtheatre.co.nz Phone (09) 3097433

Restrictions: 15+

