Jerry Amaldev Concert in Auckland on Sep 16

Jerry Amaldev and his Orchestra will perform at Dorothy Winstone Centre, Auckland Girls Grammar School on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 6 pm to 830 pm.

Organised by ‘Sing New Zealand,’ a voluntary group of music aficionados, the programme, called, ‘Music Melody Night,’ is being held in aid of St John Ambulance Service.

Known for his creativity, affable manners and high level of professional conduct, Amaldev (born Jerome Thomas Veleeparambil) has been a conductor of music programmes and a composer and music director of Indian films (mainly Malayalam and Tamil) for more than 40 years.

He is credited with the success of several Malayalam film songs, including ‘Mizhoyoram’ (with which he debuted in ‘Manzil Virinja Pookkal’ a Malayalam film released in 1980), ‘Aayiram Kannumai’ (composed for ‘Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu,’ a 1984 Malayalam film), ‘Aalorungi Arangorungi’ (‘Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku’ released in 1983) and ‘Pookkal Panineer Pookkal’ (‘Action Hero Biju’ released in 2016).

