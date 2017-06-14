John Key leads the parade of honourables

Queen’s Birthday Honours List: Highlights: John Key get the Grand Knighthood, Lyn Provost becomes a Companion, Wallace Haumaha and Robert Khan appointed respectively Officer and Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit and Kulwinder Singh Jhamat and Prabha Ravi to receive Queen’s Service Medal

Queen Elizabeth II has appointed former Prime Minister John Key as the Knight Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, the highest civilian honour bestowed on New Zealanders. Mr Key leads a number of others feature in various categories of citations and awards announced in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List on June 5, 2017.

Knight Grand Companion

John Key for services to the State.

The Right Honourable John Key (henceforth known as the RT Hon Sir John Key) was New Zealand’s 38th Prime Minister, holding the office from November 2008 until stepping down in December 2016.

Mr Key was the Member of Parliament for Helensville from his election in 2002 until April 2017. He was leader of the New Zealand National Party from 2006 to 2016, and was Leader of the Opposition from 2006 to 2008. As Prime Minister, he led the government response to the global financial crisis, and to a series of major disasters, including the devastating February 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

Under Mr Key’s leadership, the National-led government embarked on a range of economic, social and environmental reforms, successfully concluded a significant number of Treaty settlements, and undertook a range of initiatives focused on enhancing New Zealand’s sense of nationhood.

Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Lyn Provost for services to the State.

Lyn Provost was Controller and Auditor-General from October 2009 until 2017, responsible for giving independent assurance to Parliament and the public about the performance and accountability of public organisations.

Under her leadership, the Office of the Auditor-General received the highest score for Transparency International New Zealand’s 2013 National Integrity Systems Assessment.

She has increased the visibility and understanding of the Auditor-General through developing and reporting on annual themes of issues facing the public sector.

She has improved New Zealand’s accounting and auditing reputation internationally and has been instrumental in improving the standard of auditing and government accounting in developing nations, especially in the Pacific.

Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Wallace Haumaha for services to the New Zealand Police and Maori, Pacific and ethnic communities

Assistant Commissioner Wallace Haumaha has been at the forefront of leading and building the cross-cultural capacity of the New Zealand Police to facilitate operations in culturally complex situations since 1996.

His work in facilitating partnerships within New Zealand’s ethnically diverse communities has been recognised both locally and internationally. His understanding of the social, cultural and economic context of Maori saw him make a key contribution to the partnership launch of ‘Turning of the Tide,’ a ground-breaking Whanau Ora Crime and Crash Prevention Strategy endeavouring to reduce the incarceration rates of Maori.

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Robert Khan for services to broadcasting and the Indian community

Robert Khan is the Founder and Chief Executive of New Zealand’s first commercial Indian radio station, Radio Tarana, which, over 20 years has become one of the largest successful independent brands in New Zealand radio.

Mr Khan created the first revenue joint venture between Media Works Radio and an independent ethnic radio broadcaster. His success with the Tarana model is used to champion the cause of ethnic media, which has resulted in revenue increases for ethnic media throughout the country.

He created the first ethnic radio partnership with New Zealand Media and Entertainment on their I Heart platform in 2014. He is an elected member of the New Zealand Radio Broadcasters Association and was instrumental in the development and implementation in 2016 of a new New Zealand Radio Research Model. He has been a member of MBIE’s Small Business Advisory Group for four years. He is the founder and organiser of South Auckland Festival of Lights (Manukau Diwali) and is also the founder of Festival of India showcasing Indian culture.

Queen’s Service Medal

Kulwinder Singh Jhamat for services to the Indian community.

Kulwinder Jhamat was involved with the establishment of New Zealand Guru Ravidas Sabha Inc, also known as the Bombay Temple, and has contributed to its development over the past 23 years.

Mr Jhamat has held the Board positions of President, Vice Chairman and General Secretary and is a Life Member of the organisation.

He has also provided support to the Hastings branch of New Zealand Guru Ravidas Sabha.

Prabha Ravi for services to ethnic communities and dance.

Prabha Ravi has dedicated many years to promoting Indian art and culture in New Zealand.

She founded the Natraj School of Dance in Wellington to teach Indian Classical Dance. The school specialises in teaching Bharatanatyam, which is a classical dance from South India. A number of its students have performed at community events in Wellington.

She has performed in Canada, Sri Lanka, India and New Zealand.

Over the past 17 years, she has also supported a number of community organisations including the Filipino community, the Multicultural Council of Wellington, the Wellington Tamil Society, the Upper Hutt Multicultural Council, the Wellington Malayalee Association, Wellington Malaysian Association, Asia New Zealand Diwali Festival and ethnic celebrations hosted at New Zealand Parliament and for New Zealand Police.

