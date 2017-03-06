Labour chooses Jacinda Ardern as Deputy Leader

Supplied Content

Wellington, March 7, 2017

Labour MPs have elected Jacinda Ardern as the new Deputy Leader of the Party, Labour Leader Andrew Little announced today.

“I congratulate Jacinda on her election and look forward to her contribution as we work to change the Government. She received unanimous support from MPs today. I am grateful caucus has recognised her ability to help Labour communicate our vision for a better New Zealand,” he said.

Mr Little described Jacinda as “A fierce advocate’ on the issues she has championed such as child well-being.

“She has worked hard during her time in Parliament and has the experience to be an excellent Deputy Leader. We make a great team on the campaign trail. Jacinda’s a driven and dynamic campaigner who reaches a generation of New Zealanders neglected by this government,” he added.

“We have a strong team in place and we’re very focused on changing the Government so we can fix the housing crisis, rebuild our health system and ensure our children get the education they deserve,” Mr Little said.

Photo Caption;

Jacinda Ardern with Andrew Little soon after her election as Deputy Leader by the Labour Caucus in Wellington.

