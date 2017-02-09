Labour MP clarifies stand on Willie Jackson

Poto Williams

Wellington, Thursday, February 9, 2017

I met with Willie Jackson last night and we had a robust and honest conversation about the concerns I had raised last weekend. I made the offer to meet Willie and I was pleased that he accepted.

I would like to acknowledge the work of MUMA and its Violence Free programmes and I look forward to visiting them and seeing the work they do for our community.

Having spoken with Willie, I believe his apology is genuine. He realises he still has more to learn about the issues of sexual violence. In that regard I hope to help him increase his understanding and our conversations will continue. I welcome that opportunity and Willie is keen for that to occur. We are committed to working together on this.

Reducing our shocking rates of sexual and domestic violence is something I am passionate about and I am proud to be Labour’s spokesperson on these issues. It’s one of the reasons I want to change the Government and I am totally focused on helping win this election for Labour.

Poto Williams is Member of Parliament elected from Christchurch East and Labour Party’s Spokesperson on Sexual & Domestic Violence issues.

Poto Williams & Willie Jackson-Picture Courtesy Claire Eastham-Farrelly through Radio New Zealand

