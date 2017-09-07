Labour promises better deal to ethnic communities

The Party’s Ethnic Policy unveiled in Auckland

Venkat Raman

At Mercury Printz, Auckland

September 7, 2017

Measures to improve safety and security of New Zealanders is at the core of the Ethnic Policy of the Labour Party.

Releasing the Policy moments ago at the precincts of Mercury Printz in Manukau in South Auckland, the Party’s Ethnic Communities Spokesman Michael Wood said that the Policy incorporates opportunities for people to achieve their goals and dreams.

Rich Potential

"We want a community where every individual and family can achieve what they are capable of, make a good life for themselves, and contribute back to New Zealand. Our ethnic communities are bristling with talent, energy, drive, and skills. Giving people opportunities to succeed is not good only for the people involved, but is of huge benefit to New Zealand," he said.

Mr Wood, who was elected to Parliament at the by-election held in Mt Roskill on December 3, 2016, said that his Party is committed to providing support services for migrants and ethnic communities to apply their skills and actively integrate into the New Zealand Society.

Five Key Elements

Labour’s Ethnic Policy encapsulates the essence of the Party’s approach to policing, victim support and get to the roots of crime.

The Policy contains the following:

Deliver 1000 new frontline community based police officers to work at the community level, deterring and solving crime.

Deal with the root causes of crime, providing jobs, education, and hope for young people so that they become productive members of society

Establish a unit of twelve Victims of Crime Advocates who will be empowered to co-ordinate government agencies to provide swift and co-ordinated support to victims.

Provide financial support to Community Patrols NZ to deliver twenty new patrol cars each year for three years, and twelve paid volunteer co-ordinators to increase the reach of community patrols on local streets.

Work with police and the Ministry of Justice to provide guidelines to small business owners about their rights when confronted by offenders.

Mr Wood estimated the annual cost of the above initiatives at $2.66 million.

Re-settlement Process

He also pledged that if elected to form the next government, Labour would implement the recommendations made by the Controller & Auditor General in 2016 to improve re-settlement support for new migrants across government agencies.

"We will actively work with existing Ethnic Communities to build relationships with important diplomatic and trading partners. We will also Run a voluntary trial civic engagement course for new and recent migrants to support their participation in New Zealand’s civic life and access to community services," Mr Wood said.

The Policy launch was attended by Labour MP Jenny Salesa, Maungakiekie Labour Candidate Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Mercury Printz Managing Director Ilango Krishnamoorthy and the Party’s Maungakiekie and supporters of the Party.

The Policy

The full text of Labour Party’s Ethnic Policy can be accessed at www.labour.org.nz

Photo Caption:

Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Michael Wood, Ilango Krishnamoorthy, Jenny Salesa and others at the launch. Group photograph of Labour MPs, Labour candidates in the ensuring general election and Labour supporters at the launch.

