Let a million businesses blossom

Issue 382 December 1, 2017

In his welcome speech at the Tenth Annual Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards Presentation Ceremony held on Monday, November 27, 2017 at the Sky City Convention Centre in Auckland, Managing Director & Publisher Jacob Mannothra said that our Awards Scheme was primarily for small businesses which face the daily challenges of cash flow and compliance matters.

“A majority of companies in New Zealand are small, owner-operated, fighting to compete sometimes unhealthy competition. When they succeed, they inspire others to do so; thus, the positive chain reaction triggers successes. It is these successes that we applaud and celebrate,” he said.

Encouraging entrepreneurs

Unique in its extent and format, the Awards Scheme has encouraged small, medium and large companies owned, managed, and franchised by people of Indian origin to compete in various categories.

While the annual Awards Ceremony is celebrated as one of the most important events in the social and business calendar of New Zealand, this newspaper continues to consider innovative initiatives and progressive programmes.

Companies of Indian origin are coming of age in New Zealand. It is time they put in place robust business plans, smart strategies and corporate governance that conform to international standards. It is also time they competed globally and reaped the rewards of success.

The Awards Ceremony, which had the good fortune of the presence of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Leader of the Opposition Bill English, Housing & Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford, Ethnic Communities Minister Jenny Salesa, more than 15 Members of Parliament, government officials and business and community leaders, brought to the fore one indisputable factor – that the Indian business community has matured to participate in every sector of the New Zealand economy and that Indian investors and entrepreneurs are wealth creators.

Emerging champions

The list of winners may not be entrants in the country’s Who is Who directory.

That itself is a great thing, for our Business Awards are about exploring new organisations that are partners in economic progress; those making a hitherto quiet statement of their propensity to invest; propensity to employ and propensity to foster economic wellbeing.

As we step into our 19th Year of publication, we would like to raise a toast to all those who have been a part of these during their formative years, those who came and went in later years, those who form the current team and those who continue to support these in one form or the other.

From editors, reporters and stringers and thumbnail artists, layout personnel and production experts to marketing executives, distributors, sponsors, advertisers, readers and well-wishers, we say, “These brands have become successful because of your encouragement and patronage. We salute you!”

